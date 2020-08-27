Corsearch Announces Acquisition of TrademarkNow

Corsearch strengthens its position as an industry leader for brand clearance and protection services through investment in the provider of intelligent trademark search and watch solutions, TrademarkNow. The acquisition will support IP professionals and brands with innovative new products and technology advances.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsearch Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of the industry leading Legal Tech company, TrademarkNow. The acquisition extends Corsearch's trademark search and watch capabilities and further increases its global footprint.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243555/Corsearch_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243555/Corsearch_Logo.jpg]

In an increasingly complex business environment, trademark practitioners require a greater breadth of solutions which support their need to work collaboratively and instantaneously from anywhere. Along with its team of Legal Tech innovators, the addition of TrademarkNow's intelligent, online platform will give Corsearch customers fast, integrated options for the screening, searching, watching, and protection of trademarks -- in a way that suits their changing needs.

Corsearch CEO, Tobias Hartmann, said: "We're living our 'stronger together' mantra by merging the best in class and bringing TrademarkNow to Corsearch. Through its innovative use of machine learning, TrademarkNow reduces complexity and enhances user efficiency. In combination with Corsearch's global data sets and holistic approach to managing the trademark lifecycle, this deal brings together the best talent in tech and trademarks."

Mikael Kolehmainen, CEO & Co-founderof TrademarkNow, said: "TrademarkNow's mission to provide fast, comprehensive trademark search and watch services requires investment and strategic partnerships with the brightest minds. Coming together with Corsearch will mean that together we can transform the work of trademark professionals by providing instantaneous data in a secure, structured, and easy-to-use way."

The acquisition further enhances Corsearch's end-to-end platform, which provides users with an integrated workflow that moves from initial trademark screening to anti-counterfeiting investigations.

About Corsearch:

For over 70 years, Corsearch has supported brands and legal professionals with the clearance, management, and protection of intellectual property rights. Corsearch's combination of exceptional service and innovative technology has made it a trusted partner for thousands of customers.

With 10 worldwide offices and hundreds of trained analysts, it is the only provider in the trademark services industry to offer end-to-end solutions supporting the entire brand lifecycle.

About TrademarkNow:

TrademarkNow provides an intelligent web-based trademark management platform that is used by enterprise companies, law firms, and branding agencies for instant trademark search and watch results.

At its core is a unique artificial intelligence model created by experts in trademark law and linguistics. TrademarkNow's cutting-edge system matches state-of-the-art machine-learning techniques with intuitive design in a way that results in faster, smarter trademark analysis.

Logo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243555/Corsearch_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1243555/Corsearch_Logo.jpg]

Contact:

Please contact hello@corsearch.com[mailto:hello@corsearch.com] or visit https://corsearch.com/corsearch-acquires-trademarknow/ [https://corsearch.com/corsearch-acquires-trademarknow/] for more information.

CONTACT: Stephen Stolfi, Chief Commercial Officer,stephen.stolfi@corsearch.com , +1 646-345-6541

Web site: https://corsearch.com//