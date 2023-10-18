Current and former employees of EQT announce share sale

Current and former employees of EQT have received firm indications of interest for 19.4 million ordinary shares ("Shares") in EQT AB ("EQT") at a price of SEK 205 per share ("the Share Sale")

The Share Sale will represent a complete sale of all the Shares which are available by current and former employees, and represents 1.6 per cent of EQT's share capital

Over time, a more widely held share combined with increased index weights and a larger free float are expected to further improve the liquidity of the EQT share

The Share Sale

The Share Sale will comprise 19.4 million Shares, representing 22 per cent of the Shares for which lock-ups expired in September 2023. Approximately 40 current and former employees of EQT will participate in the Share Sale at a price of SEK 205 per share.

No Board members or members of the EQT Executive Committee will participate in the Share Sale.

The Share Sale will represent a complete sale of all the Shares which are available for sale. Current and former employees participating in the Share Sale have undertaken, subject to certain exemptions, not to dispose of any shares for a period of 90 days following closing. Further, during this 90 days period there will be no material share sale from shareholders whose lock-ups expired in September 2023.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB act as Joint Bookrunners in the Share Sale.

Background

Lock-ups related to approximately 87 million Shares held by current and former employees expired in late September 2023, as previously communicated.

Over time, a more widely held share combined with increased index weights and a larger free float are expected to further improve the liquidity of the EQT share.

As part of the lock-up revision in 2021, employees committed to re-invest half of the net proceeds from the related share sale into EQT funds over a fund cycle. Such re-investment commitments have been substantially completed. Certain employees are required or expected to make further material investment commitments into EQT funds. Some employees are expected to use part of the liquidity from the Share Sale for this purpose.

Further information about EQT's lock-up structure is available on EQT's website.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15EQT Shareholder Relations, shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.com

Rickard Buch, Managing Director Communication and PR, +46 72 989 09 11EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

Greenbrook, EQT@greenbrookadvisory.com, +44 207 952 2000

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18.45 CEST on 18 October 2023.

