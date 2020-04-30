COMUNICADO: Data From Merck at ASCO 2020 to Showcase Significant Clinical Advances in Cancer Care (1)

- Not intended for US-, Canada- or UK-based media

- ASCO Abstract #BAVENCIO(®) (avelumab): LBA1, 5061; Bintrafusp alfa (bifunctional fusion protein): 9558; Tepotinib (MET kinase inhibitor): 9556, 9575.

- Late-breaking presentation of Phase III JAVELIN Bladder 100 data for BAVENCIO(®) showing overall survival benefit in first-line maintenance treatment of advanced urothelial carcinoma

- Primary efficacy and biomarker analyses from ongoing VISION study for first-in-class tepotinib(** )in NSCLC with METex14 skipping alterations

- Two-year follow-up for novel bifunctional fusion protein targeting TGF- /PD-L1, bintrafusp alfa***, in second-line treatment of NSCLC

- Data from investigational and approved agents showcase scientific innovation of company's biology-driven portfolio across 11 tumor types with high unmet need

DARMSTADT, Germany and NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced 25 abstracts will be presented at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. These abstracts represent several innovative modalities and mechanisms that have the potential to advance treatment across a range of difficult-to-treat cancers. The meeting will be held virtually from May 29-31.

"We anticipate our late-breaking data for BAVENCIO(®) as first-line maintenance therapy for urothelial carcinoma will be some of the most exciting data to be shared at this year's ASCO meeting," said Luciano Rossetti, Global Head of Research & Development for the Biopharma business of Merck. "In addition, studies from our ongoing clinical trials in advanced lung cancer from two of our in-house developed mechanisms--our oral MET inhibitor, tepotinib, and our first-in-class bifunctional fusion protein immunotherapy targeting TGF- /PD-L1, bintrafusp alfa--reinforce the impact these investigational medicines may have in one of the leading causes of cancer mortality."

The first presentation of detailed results from the Phase III JAVELIN Bladder 100 study (Abstract #LBA1), which show an overall survival benefit for BAVENCIO(®) (avelumab) versus best supportive care in the first-line maintenance treatment of advanced urothelial carcinoma (UC)*, will take place during the plenary session on Sunday, May 31. BAVENCIO is co-developed and co-commercialized with Pfizer Inc.

Additional study findings will be presented for BAVENCIO in combination with axitinib for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and for the Company's first biology-driven leader, ERBITUX(®) (cetuximab), which continues to demonstrate its legacy as the backbone of treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) and its value across the continuum of care in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Data to be presented at ASCO for Merck's biology-driven portfolio, which focuses on three discovery platforms, in oncogenic pathways, immuno-oncology and DNA damage response inhibition (DDRi), continue to demonstrate transformative potential to address current unmet needs in a number of hard-to-treat tumor types through innovative treatment approaches and novel combinations. These include potential first-in-class/best-in-class early- and late-stage pipeline compounds and investigational uses of approved medicines across a number of cancers including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), UC, RCC, Merkel cell carcinoma, SCCHN and mCRC.

*BAVENCIO is under clinical investigation for the first-line maintenance treatment of advanced UC. There is no guarantee that BAVENCIO will be approved for first-line maintenance treatment of advanced UC by any health authority worldwide.

(**)Tepotinib is the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for the MET kinase inhibitor MSC2156119J. Tepotinib is currently under clinical investigation in NSCLC and not yet approved in any markets outside of Japan.

***Bintrafusp alfa is currently under clinical investigation and not approved for any use anywhere in the world.

Notes to Editors

Key Merck-supported abstracts slated for presentation are listed below. In addition, a number of investigator-sponsored studies have been accepted (not listed).

