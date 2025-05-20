Discover Hotel Shawandha Costa Rica; A Natural Haven in the Heart of the Costa Rican Caribbean

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

If you’re looking for a getaway where nature and tranquility blend seamlessly with the charm of the Costa Rican Caribbean, Hotel Shawandha Costa Rica is your perfect destination. Nestled in a privileged setting, surrounded by lush vegetation and just 250 meters from the paradisiacal Playa Chiquita, this eco-friendly retreat invites you to unplug from the world and immerse yourself in an experience of peace, adventure, and authenticity.

Imagine waking up to the call of howler monkeys, relaxing in one of the five pools, or strolling along trails teeming with biodiversity—where a majestic Ceiba tree, over 70 meters tall and one of the most impressive in the Costa Rican Caribbean, awaits you. Whether you're planning a romantic escape, a family holiday, or a solo adventure, here you’ll find the perfect balance between comfort and nature.

Puerto Viejo de Talamanca: A Destination of Heritage and Charm

Puerto Viejo de Talamanca, formerly known as “Old Harbour,” is a coastal town rich in cultural heritage. In the late 19th century, Afro-Caribbean immigrants, mainly from Jamaica, settled in the area, bringing with them vibrant traditions, cuisine, and a culture that still thrives today. Today, Puerto Viejo is known for its idyllic beaches—such as Playa Chiquita and Punta Uva—and as a hotspot for surfers from around the globe who come to ride the legendary “Salsa Brava” wave.

Hotel Shawandha Costa Rica: History and Philosophy

Since its opening, Hotel Shawandha Costa Rica has been a pioneer of sustainable tourism in the region. Designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings, the hotel has embraced eco-friendly practices that reflect its commitment to conservation and respect for local biodiversity. In 2024, the hotel celebrated its 30th anniversary, marking three decades as a benchmark for tourism in Costa Rica. Throughout the years, it has remained true to its essence as a sustainable refuge, welcoming travelers in search of a deep connection with nature.

Accommodations: Rooms and Villas in Harmony with Nature

Hotel Shawandha Costa Rica offers accommodations that combine comfort and authenticity. Its bungalows and villas are built with local materials and decorated with regional crafts, creating a warm and genuine atmosphere. Each space is designed to offer privacy and serenity, allowing guests to enjoy the surrounding flora and fauna from the comfort of their private terraces. The resort also features five pools—two for the hotel (one of them adults-only) and one private pool per villa—providing relaxation and leisure options for all preferences.

Commitment to the Community and the Environment

Hotel Shawandha Costa Rica works closely with local organizations to promote conservation and sustainable development. Its focus on environmental education and support for community initiatives reflects a strong commitment to preserving the natural and cultural heritage of Puerto Viejo de Talamanca.

For more information and reservations, visit shawandha.com.

