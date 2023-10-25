Dispelix teams up with Foxconn Industrial Internet and Pegatron to produce reference designs for AR glasses

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispelix, a leading see-through waveguide developer for extended reality (XR), has made separate agreements with two leading electronics manufacturing companies, Foxconn Industrial Internet and Pegatron, to develop reference designs for AR glasses. Foxconn Industrial Internet and Pegatron have been listed here in alphabetical order, not by the expected release date of the companies' designs.

Reference designs are complete concept versions of AR glasses that can be put into mass production quickly. They consist of components that are commercially available to buy and which the original design manufacturer (ODM) has chosen for its product qualifications and which they have verified as compatible. The reference designs serve as a platform, allowing a certain degree of customization based on the product owners' preferences and the final use case.

Both reference design concepts will use Dispelix Selvä, a single-layer, full-color waveguide display for eyeglass-form XR glasses. Dispelix Selvä is a thin and light waveguide that delivers a bright and sharp full-color image while maintaining social, wearable, and visual comfort for the user. The large eyebox ensures that users can easily keep virtual content in their field of vision. The bright virtual image allows XR glasses to be used comfortably indoors and outdoors, while the sharpness of the image makes small text easy to read. The Dispelix Selvä LED waveguide display is compatible with DLP, MicroLED, and LCoS projectors.

Foxconn Industrial Internet and Pegatron both have a long track record of success in building high-quality designs based on product specifications defined by consumer electronics brands. The reference designs allow product owners to create and launch high-quality AR glasses more quickly. Both Foxconn Industrial Internet and Pegatron will be unveiling their reference designs in the upcoming months.

