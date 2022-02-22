DTCP Backed Hunters to Expand in the European Market as the SOC Platform of Choice

HAMBURG, Germany and LONDON, United Kingdom, February 22, 2022 – Growth Equity Investor DTCP has partnered with cybersecurity company Hunters to expand its presence in Europe. DTCP recently participated in Hunters’ Series C round of funding, an investment that is a key milestone on the path to the company’s expansion in the European market.

Hunters’ Security Operations Center (SOC) Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to incidents that matter across the entire attack surface of their organizations. Global enterprises, including leading Fortune 500 companies in financial services, media, retail and manufacturing choose Hunters as their main SOC platform, replacing their Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions.

The partnership comes at a time of unprecedented opportunity in the security market: European organizations are migrating to the cloud a significant part of their infrastructure and services; remote work has been incorporated into the lives of millions of Europeans, opening companies and individuals to new security threats; the tighter regulatory framework in the EU requires closer attention of organizations to prevent data breaches - all at times when the threat landscape continues to evolve with advanced ransomware and supply chain attacks. This has created a new paradigm for organizations and their cybersecurity needs.

“Cyber attacks are on the rise and require an ever-increasing level of attention,” said Thomas Tschersich, Chief Security Officer at Deutsche Telekom. “At the same time, we are facing a shortage of well-trained experts in the market. To counteract this trend, automation in the Security Operation Center is a key success factor for the future.”

“With an increasing attack surface that is becoming more sophisticated and distributed, organizations are struggling to effectively respond to the evolving threat landscape in scale and power. Hunters’ turn-key, cloud-native data and security platform is disrupting the huge and established SIEM market with its industry-leading SOC platform, empowering security teams to aggregate and correlate all sources of security data to automatically identify and respond to security incidents that matter across the enterprise attack surface. The company’s further expansion in the European market will continue to fuel their ability to meet the accelerating demand for the Hunters’ platform and will support the company’s explosive growth,” said DTCP Partner, Irit Kahan. “We are thrilled about investing in the current financing round and supporting the company in the next phase of growth and their expansion in the European market.”

“The presence of DTCP in Germany and the rest of Europe is a force multiplier in providing Hunters’ unique solution to Europe’s largest organizations,'' said Hanan Levin, VP of EMEA at Hunters. “We are honored and excited to partner with DTCP and look forward to further expanding our channel and partner alliances across Europe to support our business growth and continue to hire exceptional talent to join the team in Europe."

Last month, Hunters announced a $68 million Series C funding round led by growth equity firm Stripes, with participation from new investors DTCP, Cisco Investments and Databricks, and existing investors YL Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Microsoft’s venture fund M12, U.S. Venture Partners, Blumberg Capital and Snowflake Ventures, which brought the total investment in Hunters to $118 million.

About Hunters

Hunters’ SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to security incidents across their entire attack surface. We enable vendor-agnostic data ingestion and normalization at a predictable cost. Our built-in detection engineering, data correlation, and automatic investigation helps teams overcome volume, complexity, and false positives. Hunters mitigates real threats faster and more reliably than SIEMs, ultimately reducing customers' overall security risk. Learn how enterprises like Booking.com, Snowflake, Netgear and Cimpress leverage Hunters’ SOC Platform to empower their security teams at https://hunters.ai.

Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Stripes, YL Ventures, DTCP, Cisco Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Microsoft’s venture fund M12, Blumberg Capital, Snowflake, Databricks, and Okta.

Hunters was recognized as the SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology and winner of the CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations.

About DTCP

DTCP is an investment management platform focused on growth equity and digital infrastructure. Founded in 2015, the firm has raised more than $1 billion in funds from corporate and institutional investors and invested in over 60 companies. DTCP Growth invests in leading enterprise application and infrastructure software companies. The firm has a dedicated team supporting its portfolio companies and its industrial partners. DTCP Growth is headquartered in Hamburg with offices in Menlo Park, Tel Aviv, and Seoul. To learn more about DTCP, please visit dtcp.capital.

Media Contact

Yael Macias

Head of Corporate Marketing

yael@hunters.ai

Melanie Böttcher

Investor Relations and Communications Manager

melanie.boettcher@dtcp.capital