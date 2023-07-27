Eco Wave Power Founder & CEO Inna Braverman to be Honored with AltaSea's Innovation Award in Los Angeles

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

The annual award recognizes Ms. Braverman as paving the way forward to advance clean energy and the burgeoning blue economy

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (Nasdaq Capital Market: WAVE) ("("Eco Wave Power'' or "EWP" or the "Company"), a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy company, is pleased to announce that the Company's founder and Chief Executive Officer Inna Braverman was named as the recipient of AltaSea's Innovation Award, given annually to companies or individuals that are creating innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing problems. Ms. Braverman will accept the award at AltaSea's annual fundraising event, Blue Hour, on October 14, 2023. Tickets for the event will go on sale in August and can be purchased at www.AltaSea.org.

Ms. Braverman joins an impressive list of recipients for the Innovation Award, including Robert Downey Jr.'s FootPrint Coalition and Esri's Chief Scientist Dr. Dawn Wright, the first and only Black person to dive to Challenger Deep, the deepest point on Earth. Others honored at previous Blue Hour events include the legendary ocean explorers Dr. Bob Ballard, discoverer of the Titanic, Sylvia Earle, the first person to walk solo on the bottom of the ocean, and Phillippe Cousteau, ocean explorer and the grandson of Jacques Cousteau.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to join the likes of ocean legends such as Dr. Ballard and Sylvia Earle," said Ms. Braverman. "AltaSea represents a transformative vision for the future of our oceans, and I am grateful to be a part of this remarkable community of innovators and advocates. Together, we can inspire and create meaningful change – one wave at a time."

The theme for the fourth annual Blue Hour is "Women Stewarding the Ocean." Ms. Braverman will be one of four women to be honored at the event. Other Innovation Award recipients will be announced in the coming months.

"We are excited to recognize Inna Braverman at the Blue Hour: Women Stewarding the Ocean for her incredible work in promoting ocean energy throughout the world," said AltaSea President & CEO Terry Tamminen, who served as Secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency for then Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Ms. Braverman is leading the charge in making ocean energy a reality and we are excited to be home to their first ever ocean energy power station in the United States."

In 2022, Eco Wave Power signed a collaboration agreement with AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles to bring their technology to AltaSea's 35-acre campus at the Port of Los Angeles, the nation's busiest seaport. Eco Wave Power's energy conversion unit has been on static display at AltaSea, allowing prominent policymakers, businesses, celebrities, and philanthropists to tour the station and see the technology up close.

Ms. Braverman hosted former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for a tour of the power station at AltaSea this past spring, showcasing the technology and the simplicity of the design. Schwarzenegger, whose time as governor was marked by visionary environmental leadership, expressed his admiration for the technology and the significant potential of wave energy along California's coastline.

The pilot station, believed to be the first of its kind in the United States, is set to be installed in the coming months.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from the ocean and sea waves.

The Company is currently finalizing the construction of its grid connected project in Israel, with co-investment from the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the Eco Wave Power technology as "Pioneering Technology" and will soon commence the installation of its newest pilot in AltaSea's premises in the Port of Los Angeles. The Company also holds concession agreements for commercial installations in Europe and has a total projects pipeline of 404.7MW.

Eco Wave Power received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The Company has also received the "Global Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Read more about Eco Wave Power at www.ecowavepower.com. Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEOInna@ecowavepower.com+97235094017

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jacob Scott, Vectis Strategies+14124457719jscott@vectisstrategies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that the Company is expected to be the first ever ocean energy power station in the United States, and that the Company's pilot station is set to be installed in the coming months. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will", or variations of such words, and similar references to future periods. These forward-looking statements and their implications are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and are based on the current expectations of the management of Eco Wave Power and are subject to a number of factors, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and may be outside of Eco Wave Power's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Eco Wave Power undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting Eco Wave Power is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Eco Wave Power's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023, which is available on the on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and other documents filed or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eco-wave-power-founder--ceo-inna-braverman-to-be-honored-with-altaseas-innovation-award-in-los-angeles-301887444.html