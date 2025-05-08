Economist Impact and Infosys Launch The Sustainability Atlas to Help Businesses Navigate a Sustainable Future

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Leveraging Infosys Topaz, the new AI-powered tool delivers sustainability-focused insights for business leaders and policymakers

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Economist Impact , an arm of The Economist Group that collaborates with organizations worldwide to further their missions, together announced the launch of The Sustainability Atlas to help businesses navigate a sustainable future. Leveraging Infosys Topaz , an AI-first suite of offerings using generative AI technologies, the new AI-powered tool serves as a gateway to sustainability-focused insights, providing business leaders and policymakers with data and intelligence to inform decisions that will drive meaningful climate action.

Drawing on insights from 18 Economist Impact indices, consisting of 1700+ indicators, and 500 reports and articles, The Sustainability Atlas aims to provide clear and succinct responses to sustainability-related questions. This offers an efficient way to gain a holistic view of the sustainability landscape in different geographies around the world.

Key features of The Sustainability Atlas include:

Insights across a range of sustainability topics: The Atlas' chatbot provides succinct answers to users' sustainability questions, informed by sources that can be trusted and scrutinized across a wide range of topics from climate resilience and circular economy to social inclusion.

The Atlas' chatbot provides succinct answers to users' sustainability questions, informed by sources that can be trusted and scrutinized across a wide range of topics from climate resilience and circular economy to social inclusion. Cross-geography comparison capabilities: The interactive globe feature of the Atlas allows users to understand and compare the state of sustainability between two countries and cities across a range of metrics measuring food security, health inclusion, and EV readiness. Business decision makers can use this component to evaluate region-specific sustainability risks and opportunities.

The interactive globe feature of the Atlas allows users to understand and compare the state of sustainability between two countries and cities across a range of metrics measuring food security, health inclusion, and EV readiness. Business decision makers can use this component to evaluate region-specific sustainability risks and opportunities. Global coverage with local relevance: With key markets in North America , Europe , the Middle East , and Asia-Pacific , the Atlas delivers insights relevant to diverse geographies and industries.

With key markets in , , the , and , the Atlas delivers insights relevant to diverse geographies and industries. Industry-specific insights: Covering key sectors such as energy, financial services, manufacturing, and retail, the Atlas can be used to extract industry-specific insights. For example, business leaders in the energy sector can use it to track and compare their company's progress within the industry on reducing emissions. Policy researchers, designing targeted industrial regulation, may use the Atlas to identify and prioritize the key sustainability challenges for different sectors.

Jonathan Birdwell, Global Head of Policy & Insights, Economist Impact, said, "Over the past decade, Economist Impact has built dozens of indices and published hundreds of reports across a wide range of sustainability topics from food security to plastics management, to climate resilience. But never before have we been able to bring all of that data and insights together in one place. Leveraging Infosys' generative AI capabilities, The Sustainability Atlas provides easily accessible and actionable insights to policy makers and business leaders worldwide."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability, Infosys, said, "The Sustainability Atlas, powered by Infosys Topaz, is not just a tool to help businesses navigate today's environmental challenges; but a strategic portal that can inform and effectively shape future sustainability efforts. Imagine a world where predictive analytics, fuelled by rich data within the Atlas, anticipate emerging environmental risks – from localized climate anomalies to global supply chain vulnerabilities. We envision the Atlas evolving into a global intelligence network, guiding collaborative action towards a future where sustainability is an inherent part of our collective intelligence and actions, ultimately helping to build a thriving, resilient world."

For further information on The Sustainability Atlas, please visit: https://impact.economist.com/sustainability-atlas

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the analytical rigour of a think tank with the creativity of a media brand, providing global audiences with evidence-based insights to drive meaningful change. Our expertise spans research, public policy, and market-leading storytelling, making sustainability a core focus of our initiatives. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/economist-impact-and-infosys-launch-the-sustainability-atlas-to-help-businesses-navigate-a-sustainable-future-302449909.html