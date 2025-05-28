Egypt Captures Attention at ITB China 2025 with Strong Tourism Growth and Strategic Vision

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Shanghai, China – 28 May 2025 (News Aktuell).- Egypt concluded its participation in ITB China 2025 with a high-impact press conference that drew the attention of international media and travel professionals. Led by Ahmed Youssef, the CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, the delegation outlined Egypt’s tourism strategy for the Chinese market—emphasizing Egypt’s latest developments in the country’s tourism sector and future strategy.

Youssef shared that Chinese arrivals to Egypt grew by 60,7% in 2024, with momentum continuing into 2025.

"China is not only an important market," said Youssef. "Our focus is on personalization, accessibility, developing markets, and diversifying product consumption.”

Grand Egyptian Museum to Become Cultural Landmark

At the heart of Egypt’s presentation was the upcoming Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), officially opening on July 3, 2025. The museum, located just outside Cairo near the famous Pyramids of Giza, will feature over 100.000 artifacts—including the full collection from King Tutankhamun’s tomb, presented for the first time in one place.

The museum’s architectural scale, immersive technology, and cultural ambition were described as defining elements of Egypt’s tourism renaissance. More than 5,000 visitors per day attended its soft-opening phase in 2024, and international interest continues to grow ahead of the grand opening.

"The GEM is not only a symbol of our ancient heritage but a statement of our vision for the future. It represents Egypt’s role as a cultural leader on the world stage," Youssef addressed.

For more information, please visit this link: https://www.mcgroup.com/egyptian-tourism-authority-press-release

