Elatec Brings Employee Badge for Apple Wallet to Users

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Munich, April 17, 17 Abr. (News Aktuell) - .- Elatec today announced it is bringing employee badge in Apple Wallet to its customers, enabling an organization’s employees or tenants to unlock access to locations and devices with a simple tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch. Powered by Elatec’s Mobile Credential Manager software, which works hand-in-hand with Elatec’s universal RFID readers, this brings together the world’s most powerful and versatile readers with the best mobile access system available.

Employee badge in Apple Wallet helps deliver a convenient and contactless experience for users. Once enabled, employee badge in Apple Wallet allows users to seamlessly and securely add their employee badge to Apple Wallet, and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near an NFC reader to unlock office doors, turnstiles, elevators and key card-protected amenity spaces — eliminating the need to open an app or present a traditional, plastic access key.

With Express Mode, employees do not need to unlock their device to use their badge in Apple Wallet. If an iPhone needs to be charged, employees can still use their device to access their office or amenity areas with Power Reserve.

Employees can add their employee badge to Apple Wallet after an initial set-up through the Elatec Access app. Unlike the physical cards, there is no wait time for gaining building credentials and access for new employees. The Elatec Mobile Credential Manager allows easy centralized management of passes, including issuing, revoking and auditing capabilities. Administrators can manage access permissions in real time, adapting quickly to security needs. The software easily integrates with existing access control hardware by Elatec, ensuring a smooth transition to Apple Wallet passes.

Employee badges in Apple Wallet are stored on a user’s device and take full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. When an employee uses a badge in Apple Wallet, it is never shared with Apple or stored on Apple servers. If their iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the owner of the device can promptly use the Find My app to lock the device and help locate it.

Mobile Credentialing

Mobile credentialing is revolutionizing the access industry. Smartphone-based badges are more convenient for end users, and are simpler and more cost-effective for organizations.

With the new Mobile Credentialing System for Apple Wallet, Elatec has made the move to mobile even easier. The combination of universal readers and mobile credentialing software makes the transition to mobile passes simple and seamless.

Elatec has been a leader in the transition to mobile access technologies. Their universal TWN4 multi-technology readers support both traditional radio frequency identification (RFID) badges and smartphone-based credentialing systems for iOS using Near-Field Communication (NFC).

About Elatec

Elatec is a leading global provider of user authentication and identification solutions. Together with its global partners, the company develops innovative and future-proof access systemsWith the interplay of pioneering multi-frequency readers, advanced authentication software and world-class service and support, Elatec is driving the digital transformation of its customers and partners. The breakthrough solutions that result ensure an optimal user experience and are used in a wide range of applications and industries where secure and convenient access is required - including access control, fleet management, machine authentication, electric vehicle charging, secure printing, kiosks and more. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, the company is now represented in 19 locations worldwide. More information: www.elatec.com

Press contact Elatec GmbH:

Sarah Denk

Zeppelinstraße 1

82178 Puchheim

Germany

Tel.: +49 89 5529961-180

E-mail: S.Denk@elatec.com

Press contact agency:

Maisberger GmbH

Claudius Keller Str. 3c

81669 Munich

Germany

Tel.: +49 89 419599-31

E-mail: elatec@maisberger.com