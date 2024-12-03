ELATEC Group Expands Leadership Team with Security Innovation Expert Jason Ouellette

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich, December 3, 2024 - ELATEC Group welcomes Jason Ouellette as Corporate Vice President of Innovation & Technical Partnerships. With 30 years of experience in the physical security industry, Ouellette brings a wealth of expertise that will drive ELATEC's technological advancements and strategic growth.

Ouellette has a distinguished background in software, firmware, and hardware engineering, along with a strong record of fostering innovation. His 10 issued patents, with 24 more pending, highlight his commitment to advancing technology and setting industry standards. As Chairman of the Board for the Physical Security Interoperability Alliance (PSIA), he has promoted open standards and interoperability - aligning perfectly with ELATEC's mission to deliver secure, future-proof, and adaptable identification solutions.

"I am excited to join ELATEC at such a pivotal time for the security industry", said Jason Ouellette. "My goal is to advance open, interoperable solutions that empower our customers while preparing for future needs. By building on our technology strengths and fostering strategic collaborations, I'm committed to supporting ELATEC's continued leadership in innovation."

Strengthening ELATEC's Technological Leadership

Gerhard Burits, CEO of ELATEC Group, stated: "Jason's extensive industry experience and passion for innovation make him a crucial addition to our leadership team. His strategic insights will help us drive forward our growth initiatives and maintain our position at the forefront of the market."

Paul Massey, COO of ELATEC Group, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Jason. His proven expertise in developing impactful technologies and partnerships will enhance ELATEC's global reach and support our mission to deliver cutting-edge products and solutions."

Global Collaboration to Drive Innovation

Ouellette's approach emphasizes the core values that define ELATEC: a commitment to technological excellence, a culture of collaboration, and a focus on delivering customer-centric solutions. In his new role, he will engage with teams across ELATEC's global network to harness diverse expertise and drive innovation that meets evolving market demands. Eager to collaborate with colleagues from around the world, he looks forward to uniting ELATEC's strengths and building on the company's strong foundation to deliver impactful, future-ready solutions.

