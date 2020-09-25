Emakina Group Half-year results 2020: Sales and margin up, boosted by international business, COVID-19 impact under cont

BRUSSELS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inside and Regulated information - Free condensed translation of the official French version [https://www.emakina.group/en-US/News/Press/fr_FR]

-- H1 consolidated revenues +3%EUR 48,769,421 compared with EUR 47,425,059 for 2019 (identical at constant scope)

-- H1 EBITDA +27%EUR 3,502,205 compared with EUR 2,750,789 for 2019 (% of total sales from 5,8% to 7,2%)

-- H1 profit before taxes -10,5% EUR 455,285 compared with EUR 508,782 in 2019.

The international expansion of Emakina Group [http://www.emakina.group/] (ALEMK: BBK) gathered pace in 2020.

International income now accounts for 66% of the half-yearly consolidated income, compared with 62% during the same period last year. This trend is underpinned by the good business performance in Central Europe, Asia and the Netherlands, especially in e-commerce services. Emakina is now present in 16 countries on 3 continents and continues to invest in integration within its network.

In a context heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the group moved up a gear in developing its e-commerce services, with the implementation of multiple online commerce platforms to enable clients to ensure their business continuity.

Many new national and international clients chose an Emakina group agency as their partner.

These include Aurep, Beaulieu, Bestseller, Bugaboo, Constellium, DGZ, Faces, Full Life, Givaudan, Goody, Hartlauer, Hudson, Joolz, Mise au Green, Rotra, Swedish Pension Office, Tory Burch, Union Mart, Visit Qatar, Yves Saint Laurent and Walibi.

Emakina Group's management maintains its forecast of a single-figure impact on the consolidated annual income in 2020, given the volumes of work on projects in progress and the commercial indicators. High-performance video conferencing and online collaboration tools have made it possible to ensure the continuity and quality of services despite the lockdown.

Emakina Group [http://www.emakina.group/] (ALEMK [https://www.euronext.com/en/products/equities/BE0003843605-A...]) is a leading independent digital agency group with global reach.

Over 1,000technology and marketing experts in 16 countrieswork in concert with their clients to grow their business and brand value.Together, they gain the necessary user insights to develop highly effective strategies and creations. These include cutting-edge applications, websites, e-commerce projects, impactful content and campaigns.

Emakina Group is listed on Euronext Growth Brussels (ISIN BE0003843605) and reported sales of EUR 96,6 million in 2019. www.emakina.group [http://www.emakina.group/]

Read the full official release [https://www.emakina.group/en-US/News/Press/fr_FR] and the half-year report [https://www.emakina.group/en-US/InvestorRelations/RegulatedN...]

Contact:

Frédéric Desonnay

CFO Emakina Group fds@emakina.com[mailto:fds@emakina.com]+3224004000