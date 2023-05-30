Employees in Spain more likely to return to the office than any other country, but many struggle to concentrate in the w

Three fifths (59%) of Spanish employees are in the office four or more days a week

Workers did indicate that they need a reason to be in the office, largely driven by the fact that the majority (56%) struggle to do their core role effectively in the workplace

More than half (54%) also want to trial the four-day working week

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON , May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees in Spain are more likely to work from the office than many of their global counterparts, however they are still seeking dedicated private spaces. That is according to a new study by global workplace creation experts, Unispace.

Returning for Good, a Unispace Global Workplace Insights report – which combined the results of an in-depth survey of 9,500 employees and 6,650 business leaders from 17 countries worldwide – found that three fifths (59%) of workers in Spain are currently in the office four or more days a week – above the global average of 50%.

Of those who do not currently attend the office four or more days per week, 62% expect this to be the case in the near future, while 78% of businesses stated this will eventually be the set up. It should be noted, that 80% of workers have been mandated to return, suggesting that the high ratio of returns may have been enforced.

A move away from hot-desking

Despite the high proportion of employees recognising the need to be among co-workers, 56% revealed that they struggle to effectively carry out their core role responsibilities in the office. A lack of privacy is also impacting feelings around the office (cited by 25% of workers), with a similar number (24%) believing that they can be more efficient at home. However, it should be noted that for employees across Spain the social interaction with peers (32%) is the element they value the most in the office.

Just under half (44%) of Spanish workers currently hot-desk. While this is slightly below the global average of 48%, of those who work in this way, over three in four (78%) stated that they would be happier to be in the workplace more if they had an assigned desk.

Lawrence Mohiuddine, CEO, EMEA at Unispace, commented:

"Spain's office workers are likely to spend more time in the workplace than anywhere else in the world. However, the high level of mandates combined with the fact that more than half find it difficult to carry out their job in the office, does suggest that it is not the appeal of the workplace that is encouraging returns. While the majority of employers and employees expect that it will be the norm to be in the office at least four days per week in the near future, more needs to be done to provide workers with the set up to be more efficient, including creating dedicated private spaces and allocating desks to individuals once again.

"Continuing to mandate returns may increase attendance levels temporarily, but the longer-term impact on both employee productivity and talent retention needs to be considered."

About Unispace

A strategy, design, and construction leader creating experiences for work for a rapidly changing world. Unispace is a global firm that offers a unified team solution for creating people-centric spaces with purpose - including offices, laboratories and life sciences facilities, campuses, HQ's, hospitality and sports venues and retail spaces that spark brilliance, deepen connections, foster a sense of belonging and propel success. With 5,500 projects completed, a presence across 26 countries, and 700+ employees worldwide, our goal is to create spaces that spark brilliance for the people who use them - powered by collaborative client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by real-world insights.

Unispace Contact Ilana ComoMarketing & Communications Directorilana.como@unispace.com