Enigma Securities Acquires Velocity Platform, a US-based Cryptocurrency Broker-Dealer, Expands Digital Asset Business to

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities LTD and the Makor Group are pleased to announce that Enigma Markets Inc. completed its acquisition of Velocity Platform, LLC, effective November 2021. After rebranding to Enigma Markets, the combined entity will expand Enigma's regulated digital asset business to 22 US states.

Enigma Securities, a subsidiary of Makor Group, has maintained full digital asset compliance with the FCA since June 6, 2018. Earlier this year, Enigma successfully registered as a Virtual Asset Service Provider with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. With registration in 22 US states, Velocity Platform meets Enigma's standards of compliance and accountability. Enigma will continue to diligently focus on the the most rigorous standard of compliance and regulatory procedures for all its digital asset clients.

In 2022, Enigma Markets intends to offer its digital asset operations to all 50 states, including New York via the the New York Department of Financial Services. "Velocity's acquisition shows our determination to grow our US presence while keeping the highest level of compliance said Makor's CEO and Co-Founder, Michael Halimi.

Please contact Enigma Securities for more information.

Enigma Securitieswww.enigma-securities.io LON: +44 207 290 5777NYC: +1 212 419 4000