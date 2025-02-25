Equiduct Welcomes Martin Andersson as Head of Nordics

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiduct is pleased to welcome Martin Andersson as our new Head of Nordics. Martin has over 25 years of experience in financial markets, bringing invaluable expertise that will strengthen our presence and drive expansion in the Nordics.

Martin joins Equiduct with over two decades of experience in securities trading, brokerage, and capital markets. He has held senior roles at IG Group Holdings Plc and Nordnet Bank AB, where he was responsible for securities trading, strategic development, and market expansion. Martin's deep understanding of the Nordic financial markets, along with his leadership in business development and regulatory strategy, makes him a perfect fit for Equiduct's vision and goals.

"We are thrilled to have Martin on board," said Wail Azizi, Chief Strategy Officer at Equiduct. "His extensive experience and strategic thinking will be crucial as we continue to grow in the Nordic markets. Martin's leadership will play a key role in helping us deliver innovative and cost-effective trading solutions to investors in the region."

Martin will join Tiffany Souresrafil's team as one of three regional business leads, focusing on driving Equiduct's growth strategy in the Nordic region. He will work closely with clients and partners to further develop our growth in the Nordics.

"Equiduct has seen promising growth in the Nordics," said Tiffany Souresrafil, Head of Business Development at Equiduct. "Martin is a great addition to the team, and his experience will be invaluable in strengthening our presence in the region."

"I am excited to join Equiduct and contribute to the company's expansion in the Nordics," said Martin Andersson. "Equiduct has a strong commitment to providing efficient and innovative trading solutions, and I look forward to playing a part in driving that mission forward."

Please join us in welcoming Martin to the Equiduct team!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equiduct-welcomes-martin-andersson-as-head-of-nordics-302380116.html