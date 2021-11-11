Essence Group Wins CES 2022 Innovation Award for MyShield 5G-Enabled Intruder Prevention Solution

Standalone IoT-Based Intervention System, Featuring Integrated Smoke Generator and HD Video Capabilities, Recognized Among Over 1,800 Entrants

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for the MyShield 5G-connected comprehensive intruder prevention system. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The MyShield smoke generating intruder prevention solution is the first all-in-one system that can be used either as a standalone device connected to 5G CAT-M networks or integrated into existing security systems. It includes a passive infrared (PIR) motion detector, high-definition video camera for intruder verification, two-way voice communication, and proprietary smoke generator that fills a room with a disorientating, yet harmless, smoke to force intruders out of premises. The system's versatility makes it suitable for implementation in a range of residential and commercial settings and addresses the need for proactive security solutions that identify, verify and expel intruders before they have the opportunity to cause harm.

"Essence is committed to introducing advanced and reliable intruder deterrence solutions that empower people to take greater control of protecting their families, homes and businesses. This product is the first in a series of breakthrough security devices aiming to change the paradigm of security provision, from detecting and alerting to deterrence and intervention," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are honored that MyShield has been recognized by CES for its innovative approach to proactive intruder prevention, part of our commitment to providing peace of mind to all".

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 70 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

