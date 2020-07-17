Euroclear H1 2020 - Resilient Performance Against COVID-19 Backdrop (1)

BRUSSELS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights

-- Operating income increased 1% to EUR 730 million (H1 2019: EUR 725 million) as a result of:- Business Income rose 13% to EUR 639 million (H1 2019: EUR 565 million), driven by favourable market conditions and implementation of strategic initiatives- Banking and Other Income decreased 43% to EUR 91 million (H1 2019: EUR 160 million), as a result of interest rate cuts -- Operating costs increased 3% to EUR 428 million (H1 2019: EUR 413 million):- Sustained focus on our customer proposition, modernising technology and regulatory-driven initiatives -- Net profit rose 5% to EUR 227 million (H1 2019: EUR 217 million), helped by lower tax rate -- EPS also increased 5% to EUR 72.0 (H1 2019: EUR 68.8 per share) -- Strong balance sheet and capital position. Financial strength ensured by disciplined risk management, limited leverage and prudent liquidity position -- As previously announced, the Board intends to approve the payment of an interim dividend in Q4 2020, unless it receives new guidance from regulators in the context of the COVID-19 crisis

Key Operating Metrics

-- Assets under custody reached EUR 31.1 trillion at the end June (H1 2019: EUR 30.0 trillion), an increase of 3.7% year-on year -- Record number of netted transactions settled in the Euroclear group of 141 million, an increase of 20% compared to the first half 2019 for a total value of EUR 461 trillion (12% above H1 2019) -- Euroclear's Collateral Highway mobilised a record EUR 1.5 trillion (H1 2019: EUR 1.3 trillion)

Business Update

-- In line with its reputation as a robust financial market infrastructure, Euroclear responded to the immediate impact of the COVID-19 crisis, implementing its business continuity plans to protect the health and safety of its people, while delivering systems performance that ensured record volumes were processed seamlessly -- From a business continuity standpoint, we are able to operate successfully in our current mode of extensive teleworking, which will continue in accordance with local government guidelines -- Created the Euroclear Solidarity Fund which made a donation of EUR 1 million to charities in support of people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The donation will be allocated to local charitable causes, such as hospitals and vaccination research, in each of the main countries where Euroclear operates -- Global financial markets continue to be shaped by the response of companies, governments and other participants to the wide-ranging implications of COVID-19:- Settlement volumes returning to more normal levels after the exceptional volatility recorded in March and April due to the pandemic, albeit the entire period saw higher volumes compared to 2019- By facilitating primary issuance of government debt, required in response to the crisis, fixed income assets under custody increased- Lower equity market valuations have impacted fees across several business lines- Business income growth offset the financial impact of lower interest rates, which policymakers implemented in their immediate crisis response -- Continued progress in implementing its strategy to strengthen, expand and reshape the global Euroclear network Despite challenging conditions, the industry is working together to rapidly and safely implement new technical requirements that support market-wide compliance related to incoming European regulations- Continued progress on providing CSD services for Ireland in the context of Brexit. Euroclear Bank received passporting authorisation in March and is entering next phase of migration project of Irish securities from Euroclear UK & Ireland- Further expansion of the international ETF issuance model to include Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), as well as an increasing traction amongst global issuers for the international model over domestic equivalents- Partnered with authorities in Turkey to create a Euroclearable link, giving international investors unprecedented access to local government bond market- Cooperated with Clearstream Banking S.A. in the appointment of China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited as common depository, safekeeper and service provider for their international debt securities- Announced the launch of a multi-currency settlement service for Japanese domestic bonds dominated in foreign currencies, further expanding Asia presence

Outlook

-- Exceptionally strong first half business income growth expected to subside, with growth rates trending back towards historic through-the-cycle growth trajectory- Increased debt issuance by corporates and governments in response to the impacts of the pandemic is expected to be a driver of safekeeping fees- However, a number of business lines are anticipated to be adversely impacted by lower equity market valuations- Settlement volume expected to stabilise as market volatility subsides -- Interest-related income severely impacted by rate cuts as well as lower customer balances. We expect that ongoing lower interest rate environment will result in yearly decline of approximately 60% in Banking and Other Income in 2020, compared to 2019 results -- While we expect to meet target of business income operating margin of low to mid 30% range this year, the material impact of lower interest-related income will result in lower profitability in 2020, compared to 2019

Commenting on the results, Lieve Mostrey, Chief Executive Officer said:

"Euroclear delivered a resilient financial and business performance in the first half. Our strategy is proving successful even in the context of an unprecedented global crisis.

"Our robust operating performance and business continuity in such unparalleled circumstances has cemented our reputation as a safe and reliable infrastructure partner for global financial market participants. I would like to thank the whole Euroclear team for their hard work and commitment during this challenging time."

Abridged Financial Statements

