European Wellness inaugura un centro de bienestar médico de primer nivel en Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike Chan (second from right) at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new European Wellness Premier Center along with YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Bin Haji Noor (Middle), YB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun (third from left) - EUROPEAN WELLNESS BIOMEDICAL GROUP/PR NEWSWIRE