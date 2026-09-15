Europe’s IPO problem starts before the stock ex-change: New study calls for deeper markets, more investment

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- Europe’s IPO problem starts before the stock exchange: New study calls for deeper markets, more investment and larger listings

- Europe is losing the IPO race. Its companies are going public at too small a size. The number of new companies listing in Europe is behind that of the US and their value has dropped over the last decade. Europe faces a ‘scale-up gap’: while it produces innovative startups, they struggle to grow across Europe and access capital for their expansion. Strong public equity markets provide capital to promising firms and an ‘exit’ for venture capital and private equity investors.

News Aktuell // Berlin, September 15, 2026. The new study ‘How to revive Europe’s stock market listings’ by the Bertelsmann Stiftung, the Centre for European Reform and the Jacques Delors Centre, lays out how Europe could revive its equity markets. Between 2014-2025, 72 per cent of Eu-ropean listings issued shares with a value below €100 million, compared with 49 per cent in the US. And only 12 per cent achieve a market capitalization of at least €1 billion at the time of their initial public offering (IPO), compared with 29 per cent in the US.

Rather than relying on shortcuts such as lowering listing requirements or creating a single Eu-ropean exchange, the EU and its member states should focus on three areas:

• Putting Europe’s savings to work: pension reform and greater retail investment should shift more household wealth into equities, improving valuations and liquidity.

• Reducing fragmentation: market-driven integration of European stock markets would help attract larger listings. Policy-makers should consider a pan-European growth mar-ket for promising, young companies.

• Strengthening the pipeline of firms ready to list. That means completing the single mar-ket, expanding late-stage growth capital and encouraging larger, higher-quality IPOs.

Claudia-Dominique Geiser, Senior Expert on EU Economic Policy, explained: “To improve Eu-ropean public equity markets, the diagnosis matters: Europe’s companies reach public markets too small. Incentivising more listings and lowering listing requirements will not necessarily gen-erate more liquidity and attract institutional investors. Europe needs to help its firms grow first.”

Reviving Europe’s IPO market should be a priority as leaders reconvene this autumn. Europe needs to complete the innovation flywheel: from founding to scaling, listing and reinvestment.

James Green, Research Fellow at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels, said: “Talent and training may be foundation for innovation, but a healthy risk-capital ecosystem is its fuel. As policy-makers work to strengthen Europe’s tech ecosystem, which is vital for its competi-tiveness and sovereignty, they cannot forget a major piece of the puzzle: well-functioning pub-lic equity markets.”

Marlene Schörner, Policy Fellow for EU Financial Markets at the Jacques Delors Centre in Berlin and co-author of the report, said: “Trying to forcibly create a pan-European stock ex-change to pool liquidity is tempting but would be putting the cart before the horse. The root of the problem is the fragmented regulatory environment and associated infrastructure barriers that make cross-border trading costly.”

Europe’s IPO problem is a scale-up problem made visible on the stock exchange.

Contact: Claudia-Dominique Geiser, Senior Expert on EU Economic Policy

Phone: +49 30 275788-163

E-Mail: claudia-dominique.geiser@bertelsmann-stiftung.de

About the Bertelsmann Stiftung: Inspiring people. Shaping the future.

The Bertelsmann Stiftung is committed to enabling social participation for everyone – politically, economically and culturally. Our programs include Education and the Next Generation, Democracy and Social Cohesion, Digitalization and the Common Good, Europe’s Future, Health, and Sustainable Social Market Economies. In our work, we focus on people, since only they can change the world and make it better. We share knowledge, promote expertise and develop solutions. A nonprofit foundation, the Bertelsmann Stiftung was established in 1977 by Reinhard Mohn. For more information, please visit: www.bertelsmann-stiftung.de