Fan Capital of the UEFA EURO 2024: Host City Hamburg celebrates successful European Championship

The eye-catching container installation in the Port of Hamburg forms the world's largest tournament bracket for the UEFA EURO 2024. Consisting of 28 containers, it is approximately 45 metres wide and 10 metres high. - Hamburg Marketing GmbH

news aktuell // Hamburg, Germany 15 July 2024 - Four weeks of football - four unforgettable weeks in the Host City of Hamburg. Throughout the UEFA EURO 2024, Hamburg residents and visitors were able to experience the special atmosphere in the city, could be a part of it all and enthusiastically made Hamburg into the fan capital of the tournament. Great things start in Hamburg - with solidarity, creativity and impeccable organisation, the Host City brought people from all around the globe together. And created a landmark for the EURO 2024 that is today recognised worldwide: Since yesterday, Spain has topped the container installation in Hamburg's harbour as the newly-crowned European champion, completing the world's largest tournament bracket created for the knockout round.

Container installation shares Hamburg's maritime flair with the world

The eye-catching container installation in the Port of Hamburg is the hallmark of Hamburg, the only Host City for the UEFA EURO 2024 located in northern Germany. Containers have been stacked here since the start of the knockout round to form the world's largest tournament bracket. It now comprises 28 containers and is around 45 metres in width and 10 metres in height. The containers were painted every morning until the tournament bracket had been filled with the outcomes of all matches - a logistical feat by all involved and an iconic image that will not only remain in Hamburg and throughout Germany, but also around the world. Spain now tops this hallmark of the UEFO EURO 2024 as the championship winner. Hamburg residents and visitors to the city are able to admire the container installation at O'Swaldkai in the Port of Hamburg up until 20 July 2024. The tournament bracket can best be viewed from the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Plaza and the Strandkai in HafenCity Hamburg or during a harbour tour.

The 'Matches of the Day' installation in the Fan Zone also proved a popular photo motif: The structure comprising seven containers with a modular LED surface displayed the score of the current matches in real time.

Hundreds of thousands celebrate the UEFA EURO in Hamburg

A total of five exciting matches - four group games and one quarter-final - took place in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion and provided endless electrifying moments for the 250,000 fans who watched live in the stadium. The atmosphere wasn't only electric there, though, but also in the centrally-located Fan Zone, where Hamburg residents and visitors allowed themselves to be swept up in football fever. Around 614,000 people came to watch the 51 matches screened here.

Unforgettable scenes unfolded when almost 40,000 Dutch fans transformed Hamburg into a sea of orange football jerseys. The 40,000 Turkish fans who provided vocal support for their team all the way through to the quarter-finals and celebrated them in the city were equally memorable. While the area around Stellingen S-Bahn station became a French fan zone in blue, white and red, Portuguese fans decked out the Portuguese quarter in their national colours. Around 82,000 fans came to the Fan Zone to cheer on their team during the quarter-finals.

