FarmDroid FD20 and new FarmDroid robot side-by-side. - FarmDroid.

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

FarmDroid Field Robot Featured in award-winning “Clarkson’s Farm”: Autonomous Seeding and Weeding Robot in the Spotlight on Prime Video Series

Odense, Denmark, June 11, 11 Jun. (News Aktuell) - .– The hit Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm features the autonomous field robot FarmDroid FD20 in its latest episode, airing today. Operating on Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm, the solar-powered robot demonstrates how automation, precision seeding, and mechanical weeding can help farmers improve efficiency while supporting more sustainable crop production.

Clarkson first discovered FarmDroid at LAMMA 2025 while looking for ways to reduce manual labour on the farm. He was impressed by the robot’s ability to carry out both seeding and weed control with exceptional precision.

The FarmDroid FD20 autonomously performs seeding and mechanical weeding with GPS accuracy of up to eight millimetres. By recording the exact position of every seed, it can remove weeds between and within crop rows, reducing chemical use, protecting soil health, and lowering labour requirements.

“Having our robot featured in an internationally successful series like Clarkson’s Farm shows that autonomous field robotics is no longer a technology of the future,” says Kristian Vest Warming, CEO of FarmDroid. “Farmers are facing rising production costs, labour shortages, and increasing sustainability requirements. Autonomous systems can help address these challenges while supporting farm profitability.”

Next-Generation Robot Launch

FarmDroid has also announced a new, larger and more powerful field robot platform. Designed for higher working speeds, greater area coverage, and increased capacity, the new model is scheduled for market launch in September 2026.

Download images here (FarmDroid)

About FarmDroid

FarmDroid is the Danish pioneer in solar-powered field robots. The FarmDroid FD20 seeds and weeds a wide variety of crops, using highly precise RTK-GPS. It can increase yields by up to 40% and reduce chemical use by up to 94%.

https://farmdroid.com

Press Contact:

FarmDroid APS

Nikolai Tuborg

ntu@farmdroid.com

45 - 60137568