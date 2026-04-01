Feather Insurance: The Highs and Lows of Expat Life in Spain include Big Challenges, but Life-Changing Rewards

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

MADRID, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spain is home to more than 9.5 million foreign-born people and remains one of Europe's most desirable destinations for those looking to start a new life abroad. But while the move is often seen as a milestone, the reality of settling in can be far more demanding than many expect.

Research from digital insurance platform Feather suggests Spain offers the strongest quality-of-life payoff for expats in Europe, with 84% saying their life improved after the move and 82% saying they felt practically prepared before relocating.

That preparation does not appear to remove the emotional strain entirely. More than half (58%) said the emotional stress of moving abroad was greater than expected, while 70% felt overwhelmed by admin in the first few months and 66% often felt lonely or isolated.

Feather's Relocation Reality Check looks at the main emotional and practical pressure points expats face in their first year abroad, from the early excitement of a move through to the periods when stress and uncertainty begin to set in.

Even so, the longer-term picture in Spain is largely positive as 36% said the experience of moving made them more confident.

Many also said stress eased once the most important admin had been sorted, particularly among those who had arranged insurance before moving. In Spain, 78% said having clear health insurance gave them peace of mind, while 72% said having an expert to guide them through the process would have made the move less stressful.

Rob Schumacher, CEO and co-founder of Feather, says:

"At Feather, we see every day that moving abroad is about much more than paperwork. It's an emotional journey as well as a practical one. Our goal is to make that transition easier by removing the stress around things like insurance and giving expats the confidence to focus on building their new life.

That's why we enable our customers to discover, compare, and sign up to policies in minutes, online, and in a language they understand. Through the Relocation Reality Check, Feather hopes to shine a light on the emotional reality of relocating, helping expats feel seen, understood, and better supported throughout the journey. Because moving abroad isn't just about paperwork and packing boxes, it's about building a new life."

To explore the full Relocation Reality Check report and discover practical tips for navigating a move abroad visit feather-insurance.com/en-de/blog/relocation-reality-check .

Contact - feather@wordsandpixels.co