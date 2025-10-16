FemmeHealth Alliance (FHA) launches to bridge Europe’s women’s health innovation gap

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Zurich, Switzerland — October 16, 2025 (News Aktuell).— a Swiss non-profit association (Verein), today announced its launch to strengthen collaboration in women’s-health innovation across Europe. FHA will convene leaders across the capital, corporate, clinical, and policy ecosystem through virtual and in-person events, anchored by a new research and dialogue series and supported by a partner community.

“Europe has world-class science in women’s health, but solutions often remain stuck in silos,” said Maryann Umoren Selfe, Founder & President of FHA. “FHA exists to change that by creating a platform where capital, science, and policy share the same agenda.”

“FHA’s mission is to accelerate progress in women’s health by fostering collaboration across sectors and ensuring that scientific advances translate into accessible, real-world solutions,” added Emmanuelle Lecomte-Brisset, Legal Co-Founder of FHA.

The Alliance will open with The Business of Women’s Health 2025: Key Trends and Insights, a virtual briefing on October 23, 2025, 18:00–19:00 CEST. The event is open to partners and non-members. FHA membership provides access to webinars, a members-only library, and invitations to in-person convenings. FHA also welcomes partners and supporters to join its coalition dedicated to closing the gender-health equity gap.

Industry leaders are already welcoming the launch.

“FemmeHealth Alliance serves as a vital bridge between innovators and investors. By establishing a consistent forum for collaboration, it will accelerate the growth of credible women’s-health solutions across Switzerland and Europe,” said Daniel Delfosse, Vice Director, Swiss Medtech.

About FemmeHealth Alliance

FemmeHealth Alliance (FHA) is a Swiss non-profit association (Verein) dedicated to advancing women’s health innovation through education, convenings, and partnerships. FHA is independent from the employers of its founders.

Media Contact

info@femmehealthalliance.org

Disclaimer

Nothing herein constitutes investment advice or a solicitation.