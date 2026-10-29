Flamingo-1: Germany’s First Space-Based SDA Telescope Delivers Commercial Space Surveillance and Tracking

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Munich, October 29th, 2026 – Vyoma, a Germany-based company providing Space Domain Awareness (SDA) capabilities, has entered routine operations with its Flamingo-1 satellite. The satellite operates at a high duty cycle, continuously monitoring space objects, scouting for threats from low Earth orbit (LEO) to geostationary Earth orbit (GEO). The space-based image data generated by Flamingo-1 is further processed by Vyoma into products, services and intelligence in high demand among the SDA community and Vyoma’s customers to better understand the space domain from both a safety and a security perspective. The information is delivered to the company’s customers through the Vyoma Services Platform.

Flamingo-1 operates both in surveillance and in tracking mode. In surveillance mode, the satellite continuously screens a large volume of space, setting it apart from ground-based optical systems that are idle during the day or when obstructed by bad weather. This high volume of data is ideal for creating and maintaining a catalogue of space objects, capturing satellite manoeuvres, and observing newly inserted objects into orbit quickly.

In tracking mode, Flamingo-1 follows a predefined trajectory to observe objects of interest, such as military targets, close approaches of other space objects (both accidental and intentional) or payload launcher separations.

About Vyoma

Vyoma builds sovereign space domain awareness (SDA) capabilities for national governments and their partners. Its own space-based surveillance satellite constellation monitors the low Earth orbit to geostationary Earth orbit orbital regime, scouting for threats and tracking objects of interest. Founded in Munich in 2020, Vyoma takes part in European Commission and European Space Agency (ESA) programmes. www.vyoma.space.

Klaus Burgmair

Schwartz Public Relations GmbH

kb@schwartzpr.de