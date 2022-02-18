Focus on sustainability: Sedus sets an example furnishing CAMPUS GERMANY at Expo 2020 Dubai

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

DOGERN, Germany, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The German Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai focuses on the subtheme of sustainability. At the Expo, the motto says it all: The exhibition is pursuing the ambitious goal of becoming one of the most sustainable Expos ever. In addition to the generation and use of clean energy, water consumption is reduced by using intelligent systems.

Sedus is supporting this important message: "For us, sustainability is not just an empty cliché that we adorn ourselves with – it is deeply rooted in our DNA," explains Ernst Holzapfel, Head of Marketing at Sedus Stoll AG. "It is not only because of comfort and ergonomics that Sedus products create a sense of well-being. The environmental principles that characterise the company's daily activities are also of great importance. As early as the 1950s, when the term "environmental protection" did not even exist, Sedus was already committed to the careful management of resources."

This is also reflected in Sedus' contribution to the Expo. All products that you find in Dubai have been produced in Germany in compliance with the highest quality standards. After the World Exhibition, the pieces of furniture will be refurbished by Sedus and not simply disposed of. Thus, the company closes a gap by giving the products a second life. "After refurbishing, we will use our furniture for other projects and also resell it to interested customers at a reduced price," explains Holzapfel.

The CAMPUS GERMANY restaurant features models of the meet bistro table, the se:spot design chair, the turn around swivel chair and the meet bistro chair. The conference rooms are fitted with mastermind conference tables and crossline swivel chairs from Sedus. In the VIP lounge, the sopha meeting islands, the se:spot design chairs, the on spot vero club chairs and the meet bistro tables form a cosy ensemble for visitors to the Expo. The work stations in the pavilion are home to the height-adjustable se:lab e-desk workstations in combination with the se:lab twin double workstations and the meeting and se:assist lifting desks. The three desk options are complemented by the office swivel chairs for multi-user workstations, se:flex. "At Expo Dubai, we can demonstrate the diversity of our solutions for the modern office – and we are very proud of that," says Holzapfel.

Sedus Press Office real communications, Bernadette Trepte, Phone: +49 221 26136742, Email: sedus@real-communications.com