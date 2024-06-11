Football mania in Hamburg: the harbour serves as the backdrop for the first match day of UEFA EURO 2024

Football mania in Hamburg: the harbour once again serves as the backdrop for a stunning container installation to mark the first match day of UEFA EURO 2024

Hamburg, 11 June, 11 Jun. (News Aktuell) - – The buzz surrounding UEFA EURO 2024 is palpable across Hamburg. The city is gearing up to welcome the football event of the year with a visually captivating container installation at the heart of Hamburg’s iconic harbour, spectacularly showcasing the first match day of the group stage. From now until 18 June, locals and visitors to the Hanseatic city can admire the installation at O’Swaldkai, an eye-catching spectacle visible from the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg Plaza, HafenCity Hamburg and on harbour tours.

UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off on 14 June 2024 and Hamburg is set to mark the occasion with a grand event. A container featuring the official UEFA EURO 2024 logo alongside 24 containers painted with the national flags of the participating countries will be stacked in six towers, representing the 12 international matches being played on the first match day. The entire installation will be approximately 45 metres wide and 10 metres high. O’Swaldkai, managed by UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH, provides the ideal backdrop for this spectacle. Already in December 2023, the Final Draw of UEFA EURO 2024 was recreated here in real time in a unique live scenario that attracted global media attention.

As a bustling hub of international trade, the Port of Hamburg symbolises the city’s cosmopolitanism and diversity. With its impressive ships, container terminals and shipyards, it epitomises the “Gateway to the World” and is therefore the ideal place to communicate the marketing campaign for UEFA EURO 2024 under the theme “Hamburg. Great Things Start Here”. The current installation, coinciding with the start of the tournament, captures this essence and spotlights Hamburg as a venue for one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

“The container installation in the heart of the city is an impressive example of the creativity and enthusiasm for football that Hamburg and UEFA EURO 2024 share. With this image, we want to showcase to Europe and the world that great things are happening in Hamburg and its harbour,” says Patrick Esume, Host City Ambassador Hamburg. “We invite all residents and visitors to experience this unique attraction and share in Hamburg’s passion for football. However, for us, the tournament doesn’t end with the first match day or the group stage,” adds the celebrated Hamburg American football legend and Commissioner of the European League of Football. “For the knock-out phase, we’ve come up with something very special and even bigger.”

Hamburg is looking forward to the summer of football

Hamburg is ready to host the world and celebrate a memorable football festival. The campaign once again presents the waterfront metropolis as a proud Host City of UEFA EURO 2024 and a fan hotspot in the north. Five matches will be played at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion, each expected to draw around 50,000 spectators. The action kicks off with Poland versus the Netherlands on 16 June, followed by Croatia versus Albania on 19 June, Georgia versus the Czech Republic on 22 June and the Czech Republic versus Turkey on 26 June. The excitement will culminate with a thrilling quarter-final match in the Elbe metropolis on 5 July.

