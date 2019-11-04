COMUNICADO: FOX Bet Launches PokerStars and PokerStars Casino in Pennsylvania

Publicado 04/11/2019 22:10:17 CET

PokerStars becomes first online poker operator in Pennsylvania CHERRY HILL, New Jersey, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Bet announced today that it launched PokerStars and PokerStars Casino in Pennsylvania, making the world's largest online poker site the first poker operator to go live in the state. PokerStars, PokerStars Casino and FOX Bet are now all available in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022844/PokerStars_Pennsylv... [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022844/PokerStars_Pennsylv...] "We're excited to launch PokerStars as the first and currently the only online poker option available to players in Pennsylvania," said Matt Primeaux, President, FOX Bet. "Including today's launch of our highly rated casino product, which is now available in the FOX Bet and PokerStars apps, we're proud to say we're currently the only online provider offering all three forms of regulated gaming in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." WELCOME TO POKERSTARS Poker players in Pennsylvania can now enjoy PokerStars' selection of popular games, tournaments, and promotional offers at PokerStars.bet. From short, fast-paced online poker cash-games and tournaments to major Sunday tournaments with big prizes and series with large guarantees, real and play money games are available around the clock on PokerStars' safe and award-winning platform. To celebrate the launch of PokerStars in Pennsylvania, players can enjoy: -- Daily $1,000 welcome freerolls* from November 7 to 16 -- $20,000 welcome freeroll on November 17 -- First deposit bonus offer of $30 free play by using code 'FREE30'

-- 100% deposit bonus up to $600

"Finally, PokerStars is available in my hometown and I couldn't be more thrilled," said Pennsylvanian and PokerStars Ambassador, Jennifer Shahade. "Players in Pennsylvania have been looking forward to this day, and I can't wait to be a part of all the action. Hope to see many of you on the tables!"

POKERSTARS CASINO GOES LIVE IN PA

PokerStars Casino is now also live in Pennsylvania giving players access to a huge selection of in-house developed slots, award winning titles from some of the world's leading studios, and card, table and live casino games such as roulette and blackjack.

"We're constantly investing in our player experience, and in 2019 that means going beyond brick and mortar improvements to bring customers one of the most exciting gaming options available," said Todd Greenberg, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager at Mount Airy Casino Resort, FOX Bet's partner in Pennsylvania. "Through strategic partnerships like our affiliation with PokerStars, Mount Airy is committed to offering the most cutting-edge gaming experience possible."

PokerStars and PokerStars Casino are now available for download on iOS and Android, and are available via the internet.

FOX BET IN PENNSYLVANIA

Last month, The Stars Group and FOX Sports' real-money wagering experience FOX Bet went live in Pennsylvania [http://www.starsgroup.com/press-center/brand-news/fox-bet-la...], giving sports bettors the ability to place bets on a wide range of national and international sporting events, including football, baseball, hockey, motor sports, golf, tennis and soccer.

FOX Bet customers in Pennsylvania can access exclusive promotions with hundreds of ways to win, including sign-up and deposit bonuses with no red tape, enhanced prices, top offers, Daily Bet Boosts and brand new Custom Bets. The simple and intuitive FOX Bet app is now available for download on iOS and Android.

To find out more, visit www.foxbet.com [http://www.foxbet.com/]

21+ T&Cs apply. Must be located within PA. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Editors Notes: *freerolls - A free to play online poker tournament with real-money prizes added to the prize pool by the operator.

About FOX Bet

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sports betting product developed through a first-of-its kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation.

The FOX Bet online and mobile sportsbook brings sports fans closer to the games they love by integrating regulated real-money sports wagering with interactive and content rich programing, including expert commentary and insights from some of the nation's most celebrated sports commentators and analysts.

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

About PokerStars Casino

Casino features a wide range of popular and specialist casino games, fantastic promotions and exclusive new products. PokerStars Casino builds upon the strength of PokerStars to offer casino players an unrivalled playing experience. In combination with PokerStars' extensive IT infrastructure and gaming experience which manages millions of transactions every hour, PokerStars Casino offers players the safety and security of the world-leading PokerStars brand.

