From historical conflicts to family ties: New8 showcases second slate of international drama series

Lille / Mainz, 26 de marzo de 2025 (News Aktuell).-

Following the success of the first series of New8, the new projects of this international drama collaboration of eight public broadcasters were presented today at Series Mania in Lille. The partners of New8 – SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), YLE (Finland), RÚV (Iceland), NRK (Norway), VRT (Flanders, Belgium), NPO (Netherlands) and ZDF (Germany) – have coproduced eight drama series since the start of the collaboration in autumn 2023. The aim of New8 is to coproduce high-quality series across national borders that reflect the values of public service media and appeal to a broad audience.

The projects selected for the second slate once again present an exciting variety of genres and topics. These range from historical and social drama series to family stories, crime series and mystery series:

"Breendonk"(VRT, Belgium, 6x54 minutes), "Phoenix" (ZDF, Germany, 6x45 minutes), "The Machine", (NPO/BNNVARA, The Netherlands, 6x54 minutes), "Henki" (NRK, Norway, 6x45 minutes), "Cold Song" (SVT, Sweden, 6x45 minutes), "Generations" (DR, Denmark, 6x60 minutes), "Death of a Horse" (RÚV, Iceland, 6x52 minutes) and "The Dark Ones" (ZDF, Germany, 6x45 minutes).

The first eight series of the coproduction initiative have been already produced: "Vanguard" (SVT), "Elixir" (NPO), "Queen of fucking everything" (YLE), "Holmlia Love" (NRK), "Other People's Money" (DR/ZDF), "This is not a murder mystery" (VRT), "Push" and "Kabul" (ZDF). Some of them have already been honoured nationally and internationally. These include ZDF's New8 series "Push" (German Television Award 2024) and ‘"Kabul" (Series Mania 2025 – International Competition), as well as "Other People's Money" (Berlinale 2025 - Panorama section) and "Generations" (Series Mania 2025 – International Competition), both of which were brought into the cooperation by the Danish broadcaster DR.

The programs in detail and more Information.

