From the Page to the Stage: Metaverse expert Matthew Ball to Keynote at SBC Summit Barcelona

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Ball, a metaverse expert, tech authority, media producer, and bestselling author, is set to deliver a keynote address at the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 conference and trade show - SBC's biggest event to date.

Ball has been slated for an in-person appearance as the opening keynote speaker on September 21st, in response to the positive feedback and enthusiasm generated by his digital keynote at the 2022 edition of the show.

Ball is widely known for his work on "The Metaverse," a book that delves deep into the revolutionary potential of the metaverse. Within its pages, Ball provides a comprehensive exploration of this immersive digital universe, covering its core concepts, underlying technologies, and profound impacts on industries, economies, social interactions, and personal experiences and firmly establishing the author as one of the most influential voices associated with this concept.

In his keynote, Ball will explore the future of the metaverse and emerging technologies, showcasing its potential to revolutionise the gambling industry with innovative engagement and monetisation. Drawing on his expertise, he will discuss how augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) unlock transformative gaming experiences, inviting attendees to envision a dynamic and interconnected future where the industry thrives within this new digital landscape.

Matthew Ball commented: "Gaming has always been at the forefront of digital transformation – from new devices to business models, events, and experiences. I'm delighted to speak at the SBC Summit Barcelona, review why and how members of the audience should embrace the metaverse, and speak in person with the summit's many leaders, entrepreneurs, and attendees."

Throughout his career, Ball held prominent positions, including Global Head of Strategy for Amazon Studios, Director at The Chernin Group's Otter Media, and an Executive at Accenture. Presently, he serves as the CEO of Epyllion, which provides advisory services, produces TV series, films, and video games, and makes venture investments. Ball has also co-founded the NYSE-listed Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, the largest gaming or Metaverse ETF globally and the largest sector ETF launch of 2021.

The author's work has been featured in prestigious publications such as the New York Times, The Economist, Bloomberg, The Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, Washington Post, Vice, CNN, Financial Times, and BBC, among others.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Matthew Ball to SBC Summit Barcelona. The concept of the metaverse has often been challenging for many to grasp, but Matthew's exceptional work has undoubtedly established him as the go-to expert in explaining its intricacies. Our aim is to acquaint our audience with this concept and inspire them to explore future possibilities they may have never considered before."

Whether you are a tech enthusiast or simply curious about the future of the new digital reality, Ball's keynote is certain to challenge your perceptions and offer an exciting glimpse into the forthcoming metaverse revolution.

Head over to the SBC Summit Barcelona website and secure your Full Access Pass to the largest conference and trade show hosted by SBC to date. With over 350 exhibitors and insights from more than 450 industry executives and specialists, this event promises to be an unmissable experience.

SBC Summit Barcelona attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to get a copy of "The Metaverse."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182412/SBC_Events.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-the-page-to-the-stage-metaverse-expert-matthew-ball-to-keynote-at-sbc-summit-barcelona-301896774.html