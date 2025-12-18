fulfillmenttools Delivers Global Order Management Solution for DEICHMANN

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

fulfillmenttools will support DEICHMANN in streamlining its order processing across different channels. The platform connects and manages the retailer’s inventory and order management across several countries, online shops, physical stores, and marketplaces. Partnering with Europe’s leading footwear retailer highlights fulfillmenttools’ strong position in Order Management and demonstrates the solution’s adaptability for international commerce.

Cologne, 18 December 2025 (News Aktuell).- The family-owned business DEICHMANN aims to meet rising customer expectations by making the ordering process more flexible, scalable, and transparent. New sales and inventory channels, as well as additional features, should be easy to integrate, while customers receive reliable information on delivery times and product availability.

The solution: DEICHMANN will take another step towards modernizing its IT landscape by implementing industry-standard components and fulfillmenttools as its Order Management platform. “We need a system that unifies our inventory management and ensures that customers always have accurate information regarding delivery and availability. At the same time, it must enable us to fulfill orders efficiently. With fulfillmenttools’ Order Management System, we’ve found the right solution,” says DEICHMANN CIO Severin Canisius.

Complete transparency on inventory and orders with fulfillmenttools

Through the fulfillmenttools platform, DEICHMANN will manage network-wide inventory and order processes across stores, online shops, and marketplaces in Europe. The solution provides real-time visibility into stock levels, optimizes inventory allocation, and reduces both overstocks and out-of-stock situations—ensuring customers receive their desired products at the right time and place. Its powerful order routing engine automatically assigns orders to the optimal location, delivering the best fulfillment option. In doing so, fulfillmenttools drives greater efficiency, flexibility, future-readiness, and revenue growth in e-commerce.

“We are proud to support DEICHMANN, one of Europe’s leading retailers, in transforming its fulfillment processes. Our platform offers the flexibility and scalability needed to meet the growing demands of omnichannel retail,” emphasizes Udo Rauch, Managing Director at fulfillmenttools. By integrating the platform into DEICHMANN’s e-commerce architecture, fulfillmenttools strengthens its position as a central Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for the retail industry of tomorrow: connected, agile, and customer-focused.

About fulfillmenttools

fulfillmenttools enables retailers and brands worldwide to improve the order related customer experience and drive revenue growth. The Order Routing offers users the best routing decision for their orders and provides customers with accurate information during checkout. Backed by 90 years of retail expertise from the REWE Group, fulfillmenttools combines deep tech know-how with retail DNA. The platform is built on modern, flexible and pre-built composable architecture. For more information, visit www.fulfillmenttools.com.

