G20 Saudi Secretariat Announces Digital Summit to Discuss Inclusive Growth in Aftermath of Covid-19

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and the Saudi Secretariat as part of the international Conference program announces a four-day digital event series to explore how businesses, governments and citizens can drive opportunities for inclusive growth through regulation, new technologies and long-term strategic approaches in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Titled 'A New Framework For Inclusive Growth' and hosted by FT Live, the series will feature influential speakers from the worlds of business, politics and policy, interviewed by FT writers.

The series, taking place on 21, 22, 28 and 29 October 2020, will examine:

-- How the financial sector can be used for inclusive growth in both developed and emerging markets; -- The role of policy, regulation and taxation in promoting national and international growth and stability; -- The role of the digital economy in promoting inclusive growth - how smart cities and digital health and education can provide opportunities for all; -- How changing global trade relationships are impacting the business environment for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and what can be done to support them.

Speakers include:

-- Baroness Catherine Ashton, Former EU Commissioner for Trade and Former High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy -- Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chair, Mastercard -- Angel Gurria, Secretary General, OECD -- Sir Chris Hohn, Founder and Managing Director, TCI -- Shameel Joosub, CEO, Vodacom Group -- Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary General, UNCTAD

The series will be live streamed and delegates can participate on an interactive event platform. A full recording of the event will be available afterwards at [https://globalsummitseries.live.ft.com/]globalsummitseries.live.ft.com [https://globalsummitseries.live.ft.com/]

