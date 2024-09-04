Gabriel Millan joins Mars as Chief Financial Officer for Petcare business

Mars announces Gabriel Millan as new CFO for Petcare, Millan will join the Mars Petcare Leadership Team and global Finance Leadership Team

Recognized finance leader with over 25 years' experience in Fortune-500/FTSE-100 companies across consumer goods and life sciences, to join Mars from GSK

BRUSSELS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars named Gabriel Millan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for their leading pet health, services, and nutrition business. Millan, who will join the business in December, will lead the global finance function for the $30B+ Petcare business, reporting to Loïc Moutault, President of Mars Petcare.

Millan has over 25 years' experience in corporate finance, strategy, M&A and IT at Fortune-500/FTSE-100 companies across consumer goods and life sciences. He has led global finance organizations with a track record of driving transformation and accelerating talent and diversity within the function.

Loïc Moutault, Mars Petcare Global President said: "We're thrilled to welcome Gabriel. His combination of deep finance experience, proven impact and passion for talent development will be real assets to our team. We are confident he will make a significant contribution to our business and in driving our purpose: A Better World for Pets."

On joining Mars Petcare, Gabriel Millan commented: "Mars is an organization I've aways admired, especially the company culture and Principles. I'm eager to contribute to the continued growth of the Petcare business and to help transform the experience of pet ownership for the better."

He joins Mars Petcare from GSK where he is currently SVP, Commercial CFO, overseeing commercial finance and products worldwide. He joined GSK in 2020 as Global CFO Vaccines and Global Health. Prior to joining GSK, he worked at Reckitt Benckiser, a FTSE100 consumer goods company, where he held increasingly senior finance leadership roles in Southern Europe, the UK and the U.S., including CFO, Global Supply and CFO, North America where he led the Consumer Health business. He began his career with Essity Group—formerly SCA—a global manufacturer. At Essity, he held a range of corporate finance, M&A and transformation roles over his 15 years with the company, including VP, Finance for South America.

Claus Aagaard, Mars, Incorporated Chief Financial Officer, added: "Gabriel is a well-respected global finance leader with a wealth of experience overseeing finance operations in complex, diverse businesses. His expertise and experience will bring exceptional value to the global Mars Finance community and to Mars Petcare."

Mars Petcare believes that pets make the world a better place and are inspired to deliver on our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS – a world where they're healthy, happy and welcome. A global leader in pet care, spanning comprehensive veterinary care (including: AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™), nutrition (including PEDIGREE, ROYAL CANIN, and WHISKAS), breakthrough programs in veterinary diagnostics (ANTECH), wearable health monitoring and pet parent platforms. With over 100,000 Associates helping pets, their owners and pet professionals in more than 130 countries.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN, PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, CESAR, DOVE, EXTRA, M&M's, SNICKERS and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles—Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom—inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

