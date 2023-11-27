Gaming Innovation Group - Fixed income investor meetings

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG") has mandated ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 28 November 2023. A 3-year senior secured floating rate bond issue of EUR 75 million may follow, subject to inter alia market conditions. Subject to completion of the potential new bond issue, GiG will call the GIGPLC03 bond in whole.

For further information, please contact:Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com, +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

