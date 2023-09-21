Shortly before the opening: The Paulaner "SoundTrack" is the new tourist attraction at Munich Airport on the occasion of Oktoberfest

Shortly before the opening: The Paulaner "SoundTrack" is the new tourist attraction at Munich Airport on the occasion of Oktoberfest - Paulaner

Tourists make music with wheelie bags! German Brewery Paulaner is making the SoundTrack to Oktoberfest

NEW AKTUELL // Munich, Germany. Every day, thousands of people roll their suitcases through Munich Airport.

During Oktoberfest, they can now use them to create music. To celebrate Paulaner's special connection to Oktoberfest, the brewery and the creative agency thjnk Munich are ringing in Oktoberfest 2023 in a very special way - with the Paulaner SoundTrack.

What is the SoundTrack?

The Paulaner SoundTrack is a publicly accessible, innovative installation between Terminals 1 and 2 at Munich Airport. It will be getting all travellers into the Oktoberfest mood.

More specifically, it is a walkable track made of acrylic glass into which precise grooves have been milled. As soon as you walk along the track with your wheeled suitcase at the speed set by a strip of light, various tones can be heard. In sequence, these tones produce the melody of the well-known Oktoberfest song Ein Prosit der Gemütlichkeit.

It's obvious that only one melody is suitable for Paulaner's 'soundtrack': Ein Prosit der Gemütlichkeit is the Oktoberfest classic that makes Oktoberfest visitors raise their mugs - up to three times an hour. The fact that a suitcase is capable of playing an exact melody from a sequence of different groove frequencies is based on precise calculations by Canadian doctor and audiologist Marshall Chasin.

Around 20% of the approximately six million annual Oktoberfest visitors travel from abroad to toast with the specially brewed Oktoberfest beer. Paulaner is an essential part of this tradition. Because as one of six breweries in Munich, Paulaner has the privilege of being the official Oktoberfest beer. The tasty Paulaner Oktoberfest beer is the original from Munich, and is even the best-selling Oktoberfest beer in retail. It is therefore the best way to properly welcome Oktoberfest visitors to Munich.

