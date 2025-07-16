Germany’s pharmacies under pressure: Statistical Yearbook 2025 now available

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

NEWS AKTUELL // Berlin / Germany, 16 July 2025 – ABDA – Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists has released the Statistical Yearbook “German Pharmacies: Figures, Data, Facts 2025”. The publication offers a comprehensive overview of the latest trends in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in Germany and beyond. It shows that the number of pharmacies has decreased again. At the end of 2024 there were 17.041 pharmacies in Germany, which is the lowest number since the end of the 1970s. One of the main reasons for the increasing number of pharmacy closures is the economic difficulties many pharmacies are facing. Since the pharmacy remuneration has not been elevated in the past 12 years, around 25 percent of German pharmacies have earnings below 75.000 Euros a year. Around 7 percent of German pharmacies made losses in 2024.

Those and other relevant facts and figures are shown on more than 130 pages in a revamped design of the new Statistical Yearbook – with several features that make the content easier to grasp than in previous years. In addition to statistics on Germany’s community pharmacies and their services, the range of international topics includes “Pharmacy Density across Europe”, “Supply Shortages in Europe”, “Ukrainians and Syrians in the Pharmacy Profession”, “Pharmacy-related Legal Regulations in Europe”, “Comparison by Country: Vaccinations in Pharmacies” and “Value-added Tax on Pharmaceuticals”. There is even a separate chapter on “Europe, Migration, Integration and Sustainability”.

ABDA’s Statistical Yearbook “German Pharmacies: Figures, Data, Facts 2025” was first published in German on the occasion of Pharmacy Day on 7 June 2025. Both German and English editions can be accessed and downloaded from ABDA’s website. ABDA is the top-level organisation for pharmacists in Germany. It represents the interests of the pharmaceutical healthcare professions in politics and society while promoting high-quality, comprehensive pharmaceutical care in Germany. ABDA is a member of the Pharmaceutical Group of the European Union (PGEU), the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) and the World Pharmacy Council (WPC).

