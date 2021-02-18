Gerresheimer AG extends CEO Dietmar Siemssen's contract by five years

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its meeting yesterday, the Supervisory Board of Gerresheimer AG extended the contract with CEO Dietmar Siemssen (57) to the end of October 2026. Dietmar Siemssen has been CEO of Gerresheimer AG since November 2018.

"Dietmar Siemssen has put Gerresheimer on the growth path. His strategy for sustainable and profitable growth is clearly successful. He is moving the Company forward at a rapid pace, forging ahead with innovation, excellence, sustainability as well as customer and employee focus. The Supervisory Board is confident that Dietmar Siemssen will continue to advance Gerresheimer's transformation in the same targeted and focused manner," said Dr. Axel Herberg, Chairman of the Gerresheimer AG Supervisory Board.

"I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. We are now right in the middle of transforming Gerresheimer into a growth company as an innovation leader and solution provider," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Many of the measures we have taken to position our Company for growth over the past two years are now taking effect. We will continue to accelerate on this growth path. For my part, I will do my utmost to manage our Gerresheimer successfully and sustainably in the years ahead for the benefit of our employees, our shareholders and other stakeholder groups. This is an exciting time of change for our Company. I look forward to working with the Management Board team on implementing our ambitious plans."

