Giovanni Caforio Appointed Operating Advisor to CD&R Funds

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD&R (or the "Firm") today announced the appointment of Giovanni Caforio as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds. The Firm believes his 35-year career in the international biopharmaceutical industry will be invaluable as he supports CD&R funds in identifying and evaluating new investment opportunities within healthcare, as well as working with its portfolio companies globally.

Dr. Caforio is currently Chair of the Swiss-headquartered multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis, where he has led the board since 2025. Prior to this, Dr. Caforio spent the majority of his career at U.S. biopharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), which he joined in 2000 following 12 years at Abbott Laboratories. He rose through various leadership roles at BMS before being appointed CEO in May 2015, and shortly thereafter assumed the role of board chair, before stepping down in 2023. During his eight years as CEO, BMS launched 12 new medicines, tripled revenue and made several large, strategic acquisitions. It was a period defined by a commitment to healthcare innovation and growth that saw significant expansion of the company's scale and global reach.

Dave Novak, CD&R Co-President, said, "A defining characteristic of CD&R has always been our ability to partner with world-class business leaders who bring deep industry expertise and practical experience to our investment process. We are thrilled to welcome Giovanni as an advisor to CD&R funds. I believe he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to identify opportunities and support management teams to drive value creation in market-leading healthcare businesses globally."

Giovanni Caforio said, "CD&R shares my conviction that the best businesses are built through genuine partnership with management teams. In my view, the Firm invests with the depth and patience to drive real transformation; after three decades in the biopharma sector, I know that operational expertise combined with a patient-centred focus can create lasting value. I'm energised to bring that experience to bear as we work together on this endeavour."CD&R Partner Eric Rouzier said, "Driven by scientific innovation, evolving patient needs and rapid advances in technology, healthcare continues to be one of the most dynamic and exciting sectors for CD&R. Giovanni has spent his career at the forefront of the biopharmaceutical industry and I believe his experience across innovation, commercialisation and global operations will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and build our healthcare portfolio."

Dr. Caforio is a qualified Doctor of Medicine, having graduated from Rome's Sapienza University in Italy in 1988. He is fluent in Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese and English.

About CD&R

Founded in 1978, CD&R is a leading private investment firm with a strategy of generating strong investment returns by building more robust and sustainable businesses through the combination of skilled investment experience and deep operating capabilities. In partnership with the management teams of its portfolio companies, CD&R takes a long-term view of value creation and emphasizes positive stewardship and impact. The firm invests in businesses that span a broad range of industries, including industrial, healthcare, consumer, technology and financial services end markets. CD&R is privately owned by its partners and has offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.cdr.com and follow the firm's activities through LinkedIn.

Media

Contact: Emma Chandraechandra@cdr.com

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