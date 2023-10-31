GomSpace receives order for cutting-edge products from diverse customers at a total value of €923.000 (approx. 10.8MSEK)

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace gives an update on its product business and announces that the company has received, since the last press release on September 21, new product orders totalling 10.8 MSEK.

The received product orders totalling 10.8 MSEK, from 18 different customers from respectively Germany, UK, Italy, Romania, Czech Republic, South Korea, Portugal, USA, France and Australia.

"I am happy to see that our focus on products is paying off and our team once again has reached a 10MSEK mark within a short period of time. It is also worth noticing how many parts of the world we are reaching, which is a testament to GomSpace being a global and respected brand," comments Carsten Drachmann, CEO.

For more information, please contact:Carsten Drachmann (CEO)Tel: +45 40 63 40 36E-mail: cdra@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

MiscellaneousThis information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09:05 a.m. CET on October 31, 2023.

