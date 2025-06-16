Gorenje continues long-term partnership with EHF Champions League

Alenka Potocnik Anzic and David Szlezak at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne - marking a special moment in the expanded partnership between Gorenje and the EHF Champions League. - Jozo Cabraja / Kolektiff

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Appliance brand Gorenje is prolonging its involvement in the premium club competitions of the European Handball Federation

Velenje, 16 June 2025 (News Aktuell).- Gorenje, one of the leading European home appliance manufacturers and part of Hisense Europe, continues its long-term partnership with the Machineseeker EHF Champions League – and for the first time will also become a seasonal partner of the EHF Champions League Women. The announcement was made on Sunday at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

Having started their sponsorship in 2017 as regional partners of the men’s European topflight, Gorenje has played an ever increasing, active role in all areas of the competition. As a premium partner since 2022, the brand now advances to become Official Partner of both the men’s and women’s EHF Champions League.

Gorenje will be present across all arenas and involved in all marketing activities of both editions. The company, already advertising partner at the EHF FINAL4 Women in 2024 and 2025, now strengthens its support of women’s sport through this expanded cooperation.

Gorenje has proved to be a very engaging partner, also in digital areas : from the pandemic-era “Breakfast for Champions” video series to recent campaigns like “Young Players to Watch” and “Top 5 Goals”. On-site, Gorenje is known for creative fan activations such as the giant tumble dryer challenge, disco washing saloon, or the kitchen with personalized emoji masks.

David Szlezak, Managing Director EHF Marketing says: “We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Gorenje. For the competition, it is a great achievement that Gorenje enlarges its cooperation to the EHF Champions League Women. This underlines our commitment to develop both competitions further. We are very much looking forward to extending the promotion of our premium club competitions together with Gorenje.”

Alenka Potocnik Anzic, Marketing Director Hisense Europe says: “Partnering with the most prestigious club competitions – now also in women’s handball – brings our sponsorship vision to life. Gorenje has long supported European handball, and this next chapter reinforces that dedication.”

Hanson Han, CEO Hisense Europe / President of Gorenje Division, Hisense Group Holdings, adds: “Sport sponsorship is a strategic investment that boosts brand strength and business growth. Through this partnership, we connect with consumers while upholding our promise of reliable, sustainable, high-quality appliances.”

Press contact: pr@gorenje.com