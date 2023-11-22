Greater Than's AI technology will be showcased in FIA Smart Driving Challenge at COP28

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge will be displayed at the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)'s stand in the COP28 Blue Zone throughout the conference

Blue Zone throughout the conference The FIA Smart Driving Challenge is a worldwide challenge rewarding smart, safe, and eco-friendly driving, created by the FIA in collaboration with data analytics leader Greater Than

Drive Change Today is a challenge specifically created to coincide with COP28 to raise awareness that everyone can play a role in sustainable change today

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the global provider of driver crash probability and climate impact intelligence, is proud to join the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to promote the FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC) initiative in the COP28 Blue Zone.

Drive Change Today, an FIA SDC challenge event created specifically for COP28, will run from 22 November to 12 December to demonstrate to participants how easy it is for them, as drivers, to reduce their carbon footprint. In addition to everyday drivers from around the world and COP28 attendees, 10,000 cars from fleets in the UAE will be invited to participate in Drive Change Today during the conference period, with the support of FIA Member the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO).

"Bringing the Drive Change Today - FIA Smart Driving Challenge to COP28 is an important milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to sustainable mobility," said FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism, Jacob Bangsgaard. "We believe that grassroots initiatives, especially when they rely on the best technological breakthroughs, are integral in delivering transformative solutions to climate change."

"By encouraging drivers to make small changes to their everyday lives, we can build a better, more sustainable future for the planet and for the road users we represent."

Drive Change Today builds on the success of the existing FIA Smart Driving Challenge program. Since 2019, the FIA has given drivers the opportunity to compete to be named the smartest driver over the course of a year-long season. The program has succeeded in driving meaningful change amongst its users: with participants achieving an average energy saving of 12% in 2023.

Accessed through an app designed with Greater Than's revolutionary pattern AI technology, the challenge analyzes and scores a participant's day-to-day driving. The app also gives guidance on how to reduce CO2 carbon emissions and improve a driver's ability to focus, anticipate, and adapt their speed to circumstances. The overall AI 'smart score' that drivers achieve for each drive is ultimately used to decide the winner.

"The role that technological innovation plays in achieving a sustainable future cannot be understated. We feel passionately about utilizing advances, such as AI, to empower drivers with meaningful and impactful insights, that in turn help the environment," said Greater Than's Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO, Johanna Forseke. "The FIA Smart Driving Challenge steps this up a gear, encouraging smarter, cleaner, and safer driving behavior. We're excited to showcase the challenge at COP28, and hopefully inspire more drivers to get on the road to net zero."

The FIA Smart Driving Challenge will be displayed at the FIA's stand in COP28 Blue Zone throughout the conference. This display will act as an ongoing reminder of the importance of behavioral change in the journey to net zero and of the FIA's call to prioritize mobility users in sustainability policy-making.

