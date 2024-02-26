GSMA OPEN GATEWAY LAUNCH IN GERMANY: MOBILE OPERATORS OPEN UP NEW BUSINESS MODELS WITH NETWORK API LAUNCH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Deutsche Telekom, O Telefónica and Vodafone are launching SIM Swap and Number Verify APIs on the Vonage platform tackling online fraud and are also working with Siemens Energy on Augmented Reality Quality-On-Demand tests

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the global GSMA Open Gateway initiative , Germany's three main mobile operators – Deutsche Telekom, O Telefónica and Vodafone – today announced the commercial launch of a new service designed to help app developers and enterprises tackle online fraud and protect the digital identities of mobile customers.

The network APIs represent a new business model for the German operators by bringing these network capabilities to developers and enterprises to improve existing services or create new services. The German mobile industry expects today's announcement to accelerate the growth of digital services and apps, by ensuring they integrate seamlessly with national mobile networks, as well as hundreds of others around the world.

The two network APIs (Application Programmable Interfaces) are available in the CAMARA standard and can help mobile commerce and financial institutions develop new services to combat digital fraud and protect Germany's mobile subscribers. For example, identification for logging in to user accounts of websites and apps can now run automatically in the background via number verification instead of two-factor authentication, where customers receive a one-time password by SMS and must manually enter it.

The three operators are working with technology partner Vonage, part of Ericsson, to make the APIs available to enterprise developers. Vonage is already working together with its customer, Vinted, Europe's leading international online C2C marketplace dedicated to second-hand fashion, to integrate these new APIs.

Launched at MWC Barcelona a year ago, the GSMA Open Gateway is a common and open framework between operators to make it easier for app developers, enterprises and cloud providers to build safer apps and services that seamlessly communicate with each other. This is done through single, programmable, access points to mobile networks known as APIs. From Argentina to China, the USA to Australia, 47 mobile operator groups worldwide, representing 239 mobile networks and 65% of global connections are already part of the initiative.

