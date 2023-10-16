Guelph General Hospital in Canada goes live with cloud-based enterprise imaging service from Sectra

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LINKÖPING, Sweden and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario , Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT-B) has successfully connected Guelph General Hospital to its cloud-based enterprise imaging SaaS, Sectra One Cloud. The service will further strengthen secure, efficient, and collaborative information sharing for the Canadian healthcare provider.

As a pioneer to adopt Sectra One Cloud in Canada, Guelph General Hospital now utilizes the solution's radiology, breast imaging, and orthopaedics modules, along with the vendor- neutral archive (VNA). Last year, while serving Guelph-Wellington in Ontario, the hospital performed over 125,000 diagnostic imaging tests.

Gavin Webb, Vice President, Finance & Chief Information Officer at Guelph General Hospital shares why the organization decided to head to the cloud: "We required a single system that could help solve our infrastructure limitations and provide fast access to medical images and data so our staff can make informed decisions faster. Sectra supports the technology and operations of the platform so our team can focus on delivering high-quality patient care in the region."

He adds that, "As we are now live, we have the possibility to innovate and collaborate more extensively with other care partners in the future. That will allow us to serve our patients in shared communities even better. We are deeply grateful to Howard & Joan Robinson & Family, The Armishaw/McCann Family, and Sharron and Jeff Watson for their generous donations. Their support has been significant in bringing this project to life."

The implementation provides enterprise imaging in the cloud through a subscription model (Sectra One Cloud). The service at Guelph General Hospital is a fully managed SaaS operated in Microsoft Azure. Sectra continuously monitors, optimizes, and upgrades the service, along with 24/7 support to ensure a seamless experience over time. This creates a robust system at Guelph General Hospital, designed to accommodate planned growth as volumes increase and potential expansion into other specialties is explored.

Nader Soltani, President, Sectra Canada Inc, comments: "Deploying Sectra One Cloud at Guelph General Hospital has set the stage for future cloud deliveries across the nation, and it marks a new era of enterprise imaging. Our team looks forward to supporting Guelph General Hospital in their digital transformation as they continue to grow."

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About Guelph General Hospital (GGH)

Guelph General Hospital is a dynamic, comprehensive acute care facility providing a full range of services to the residents of Guelph and Wellington County. Services include 24-hour emergency coverage, advanced technology and diagnostic support, and specialty programs. GGH is a regional provider of general vascular surgery and a designated provincial Bariatric Centre of Excellence. GGH is also a proud partner in the Guelph Wellington Ontario Health Team. Visit Guelph General Hospital online at www.gghorg.ca or @guelphgeneral.

