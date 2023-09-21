Hanover Glitterbox: Stage Passes can be Reserved

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Stage Passes can be Reserved: Exclusive party for 200 guests!

Book Your Event Package: 4-Star Hotel and warm-up in the Lobby

Hanover, 21 September 2023 (News Aktuell).-

New party design in traditional location: The Glitterbox in Hanover’s Kuppelsaal on 18 November will present itself in new garb – our guests really have something to get excited about. This much can be revealed: On-Stage is the new Backstage. 200 limited tickets at €59.00 plus VVK levy are now available for the stage area.

With their Stage Passes, guests will become part of the intimate Glitterbox Family in an exclusive arena.

Access further information on the Glitterbox at https://hannover-living.de/,

Tickets can be reserved at www.ticket2go.de/e/3745

Glitterbox Event Package

For all those wanting to experience that beach feeling in November with the exciting party format from Ibiza, we have put together the perfect package for nighthawks, including party ticket, warm-up in the lobby, overnight stay in the 4-star hotel and late checkout. Book now at https://hannover-living.de/

Would you like to tune in to the mega party now?

Then follow the link to the Glitterbox trailer:

www.hannover-living.de/glitterbox/

Glitterbox will be held in the Kuppelsaal (HCC) on 18 November 2023

Entry from 9 pm.

Normal tickets are priced at €39, plus VVK levy.

Tickets are available at https://hannover-living.de/glitterbox/

Info: Our webpage can be accessed in multiple languages through AI-supported translations.

