The modular DC fast charging solution Amperfied Dynamic DC consists of a central power unit that intelligently and dynamically distributes the available charging power to up to six connected dispensers, each with two charge points.

HEIDELBERG/Amperfied presents new DC fast charging solution with comprehensive range of services: Focus on dynamic power distribution and high availability · Offer is aimed at the increasing demand from charging parks, logistics depots and haulage fleets · Amperfied addresses demand for fast charging system solutions with new DC product and performance-based offering · DC becomes part of an availability-based operating hours model · Modular technology for optimum utilization of the charging system and small footprint · Debut at the Power2Drive 2025

May 7, 7 May. (News Aktuell) - .- Amperfied GmbH, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), is entering the market for fast charging solutions complete with a comprehensive range of services. At the Power2Drive trade fair in Munich, the company will unveil its modular DC fast charging solution called Amperfied Dynamic DC, which focuses on availability and efficiency. The offering is aimed primarily at the growing demand from charging parks, logistics depots and haulage fleets for high-availability system solutions. This is because only with fast and functional charge points can charging infrastructure operators (CPOs) generate sufficient revenue and satisfy their customers, while logistics companies can maintain their supply chains.

"Ensuring high throughput and availability is the key challenge for operators of charging infrastructure in charging parks, logistics or retail," explains Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "We are addressing precisely this need with a combination of the modular hardware of Amperfied Dynamic DC with dynamic power distribution, high scalability and space-saving design and a comprehensive, performance-oriented service offering, which is what HEIDELBERG can offer worldwide."

DC becomes part of the availability-based operating hours model

The future of commercial charging is expected to be in the growing DC fast charging market. This requires industrial-grade systems and service. "With 175 years of expertise in high-performance mechanical engineering and the reliable operation of capital goods, HEIDELBERG brings all of its industrial expertise to the table," explains Jürgen Otto. "With its close-knit service and logistics network, HEIDELBERG will ensure responsive support and high availability of charging infrastructure."

Amperfied will therefore also offer the announced DC product in a so-called availability-based operating hours model, which is based on HEIDELBERG's experience in the operation of capital goods and performance-based service offerings. Robin Karpp, Managing Director of Amperfied GmbH, explains: "Instead of buying pure hardware, our customers only pay when they can actually sell energy. This is how we create aligned interests. We are responsible for a functioning charging infrastructure. The operators only have to worry about the utilization of the charging park." This minimizes the financial risk for operators and reduces the initial investment.

With Amperfied, HEIDELBERG aims to become one of the leading system providers of charging solutions for companies and public spaces in Europe in the medium term. The focus is on the operation of charging infrastructure with the aim of maximum availability and reliability as a service with stable recurring revenues.

Debut at the Power2Drive 2025

The new Amperfied Dynamic DC fast-charging solution will be revealed at the Power2Drive trade fair from May 7 to 9, 2025. Experts will be on hand to explain the solution to interested visitors at Amperfied's booth C6.630. The product is designed for the European market and will be launched in the DACH region from 2026.

Further information on technical specifications, service offering and market development:

Technical specifications: Modular technology for optimum utilization of the charging system and a small footprint

Amperfied Dynamic DC consists of a central power unit that distributes the available charging power intelligently and dynamically to the up to six connected dispensers, each with two charge points.

The intelligent control system ensures that the energy is distributed to the connected vehicles in such a way that the utilization of the overall system is optimized and unused capacity in the central power unit is minimized - a clear advantage over more rigid standalone solutions.

Thanks to its modular design, the system can be configured as needed: Operators can choose between a maximum number of charge points (up to 12 charge points with up to 300 A/240 kW), maximum individual power (up to 8 charge points with up to 500 A/480 kW) or a needs-based mix of both.

The deliberately slim design of the dispensers is ideal for tight spaces and allows installation without losing parking space.

A 15.6-inch touch display ensures intuitive operation, while the established CCS2 connector guarantees a high level of compatibility from cars to trucks.

Comprehensive service package maximizes availability of charging points

Another core feature is the intelligent software. Amperfied relies on PIONIX BaseCamp as the basis for control and communication. This is based on the open-source framework EVerest, which ensures broad compatibility and continuous development. The user interface and other application-specific software components build on this.

Predictive maintenance and monitoring functions detect malfunctions at an early stage and proactively trigger maintenance and troubleshooting measures.

In conjunction with a comprehensive service package, this maximizes the availability of the charging points.

Growing market with high demands

The global market for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles grew by 25% to 17.1 million vehicles in 2024 - despite a decline in Germany. According to the VDA, growth of 53% is expected for electrified passenger cars and 75% for purely battery electric vehicles (BEV) in Germany in 2025.

As of February 24, 2025, there were 123,401 normal charge points (22 kW and less) and 34,276 fast charge points (with more than 22 kW) in Germany, with a total charging capacity of 5.94 GW. By 2030, up to 680,000 public charge points with a total capacity of 23.3 to 32.4 GW will be required, including 90,000 HPC charge points (150 kW+), according to the study "Charging infrastructure after 2025/2030".

DC and especially HPC charging points enable shorter charging times, higher customer throughput and more efficient use of floor space. Within the DC market, modular systems in particular will gain in importance as they centralize power electronics and thermal management, reduce costs and minimize space requirements. Studies such as that of the Boston Consulting Group confirm this ("EV Charging: Will Modular Architecture Be the Holy Grail?", Boston Consulting Group 2024).

Alongside the growth in passenger car electromobility, the electrification of the commercial vehicle sector is also gaining momentum. The PwC study "Battery-electric trucks on the rise" forecasts that more than 20 percent of all trucks and buses worldwide will be battery-powered by 2030.

About HEIDELBERG:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years.

Service: You can download the current HEIDELBERG white paper "Electromobility for a successful energy transition" from our website.

Additional information about Amperfied:

Images and further information about the company can be found on the Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG website at www.heidelberg.com

