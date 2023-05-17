Henrik Tjärnström resigns as CEO of Kindred Group - Nils Andén appointed interim CEO

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VALLETTA, Malta, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has received the resignation of CEO Henrik Tjärnström, effective immediately. The Board of Directors has appointed Nils Andén as interim CEO, also effective immediately.

"I look very much forward to working closely with our Board of Directors, the executive management team and all employees to achieve the goals of Kindred", said Nils Andén. "I re-joined Kindred in 2020 as its Chief Commercial officer, after having had positions within Kindred between 2006 and 2016 as Head of Poker, Head of Established Markets and Chief Marketing Officer for the Unibet brand. I have a strong belief in our organisation and the business models that have made this Company so successful and am more confident than ever in Kindred's potential."

"I am very pleased with the Board of Directors' choice of Nils Andén as the interim CEO, guaranteeing a smooth hand over", says Henrik Tjärnström.

"Henrik has been at the helm through many important milestones passed by Kindred and has undoubtedly put his mark in both the history of the Company and the industry. Thus, on behalf of the Board of Directors and all shareholders I would like to thank Henrik for his valuable contributions to the success of Kindred throughout the years he has led the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours", said Evert Carlsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kindred.

"The Board of Directors is equally pleased and excited to appoint Nils Andén as interim CEO. Nils is naturally very knowledgeable about the operations of Kindred, having worked with Henrik in the executive management team of Kindred. The Board of Directors deems that Nils is ideally suited to assume this role in these pivotal times for Kindred.

The Company reaffirms its guidance for 2023.

Nils Andén – Short bio

Nils Andén joined Kindred Group in 2020 as Chief Commercial Officer for Scandinavia, East and South Europe and North America. He has worked at Kindred in the past, holding a number of positions between 2006 and 2016 as Head of Poker and Head of Established Markets before spending the final four years as Chief Marketing Officer for the Unibet brand. Nils has also held positions as Chief Marketing Officer at CurrencyFair and as Director of Digital Marketing at GVC Group (now Entain Group). He is also a member of the Board of EasyPark Group.

