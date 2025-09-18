Holistic AI-Driven Cyber Security Platform: Schwarz Digits, XM Cyber and SentinelOne deepen Alliance

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Holistic AI-Driven Cyber Security Platform: Schwarz Digits, XM Cyber and SentinelOne deepen Strategic Alliance

Strategic Partnership for a holistic, AI-Powered Security Platform: A product leveraging the capabilities of SentinelOne, XM Cyber, and Omniac creates a 360-degree security solution for companies and the public sector.

A product leveraging the capabilities of SentinelOne, XM Cyber, and Omniac creates a 360-degree security solution for companies and the public sector. Forging A Stronger Security Alliance: The integration of SentinelOnes’ SecOps solutions with XM Cyber's leading CTEM creates a powerful security platform.

The integration of SentinelOnes’ SecOps solutions with XM Cyber's leading CTEM creates a powerful security platform. AI's Rapid Adoption Security Strategy: This partnership will mitigate the significant cybersecurity risks associated with AI adoption, to protect organizational assets.

This partnership will mitigate the significant cybersecurity risks associated with AI adoption, to protect organizational assets. Sovereign Protection, already running for the first customer: The new solution is also available on Schwarz Digits' sovereign European cloud STACKIT. It is already in use at Schwarz Group companies.

Neckarsulm, September 18, 18 Sep. (News Aktuell) - – At a time when organized cybercrime is causing record damage and hybrid threats are threatening supply chains, isolated defense measures with up to 80 different solutions per organization are no longer sufficient. To protect critical data and processes, companies need both a holistic security strategy and seamless security platforms that cover the entire attack lifecycle across their various attack surfaces. SentinelOne, Schwarz Digits, and XM Cyber deepen their strategic partnership and offer companies and organizations of all sizes an AI-supported 360-degree security suite.

Powerful Combination: Holistic and AI-Powered Suite for High-End Protection

This joint solution consists of SentinelOne’s AI-powered security platform, which protects endpoints, servers, and cloud environments, defends against cyber attacks in real time, automatically remediates vulnerabilities, and provides support in managing security incidents. And Schwarz Digits’ suite of security solutions: XM Cyber’s Continuous Exposure Management Platform which discovers and interconnects exposures across external, enterprise, cloud, and hybrid attack surfaces. The platform also helps organizations identify and map AI components, their usage, and the exposures they create. This information is integrated into the platform's attack graph analysis to show which exposures pose the most risk. Additionally, the Omniac app and API service checks whether personal data such as email addresses or passwords have appeared on deep-, dark- or surface web, thereby contributing to identity protection for organizations and consumers.

Noam Erez, CEO and Co-Founder of XM Cyber, says: "The future of cybersecurity lies in creating intelligent, integrated platforms that provide clarity and drive decisive action. Threat actors thrive in the gaps between an organization's proactive and reactive security controls, and our mission is to eliminate those gaps.”

Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-Founder of SentinelOne, says: “We are in a new era of cyber war, where AI fights AI. For this, we need autonomous, AI-driven defense, capable of neutralizing threats in real time. To achieve this, we can’t just look at individual endpoints. We must bring all security data together in a single context. The Schwarz Digits solutions strengthen our platform enormously.”

Sovereignly protected: The new security platform on the German cloud STACKIT

XM Cyber provides the proactive attacker’s perspective, showing exactly how an adversary could compromise critical assets. SentinelOne delivers the best-in-class, real-time ability to detect and stop those attacks as they happen. By fusing these capabilities, teams can connect the dots between potential risks and active threats, enabling customers to operate with unprecedented efficiency.

Additionally, the holistic solution runs on Schwarz Digits’ sovereign cloud platform, STACKIT as well. This offers complete data sovereignty for all customers, granting digital independence, as well as the highest security standards. For European companies, a complete sovereign security platform is paramount. German-based companies can already leverage XM Cyber's leading Exposure Management platform via STACKIT. By migrating SentinelOne's leading SecOps platform to run on STACKIT, European customers will gain access to the most comprehensive sovereign security platform.

First customer: The companies of the Schwarz Group themselves

Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO of Schwarz Digits: “Cybersecurity is an integral part of our strategic direction—both for the companies of the Schwarz Group and for the digital solutions we offer as Schwarz Digits. That's why we are continuously working to protect our customers and ourselves even better. Thanks to the strategic partnership with SentinelOne, we are succeeding in further developing the European and global market for cybersecurity and offering sovereign alternatives.”

Christian Müller, Co-CEO of Schwarz Digits: “With this partnership, we are reaching the next evolutionary stage in cybersecurity, which is urgently needed for society and the economy. Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally changing the rules of the game – for those who are protecting themselves, but also for the attackers. Our partnership is a strong signal to all organizations that want to protect themselves appropriately in the age of AI – and to do so sovereignly and seamlessly.”

As one of the world's largest retail groups, the companies in the Schwarz Group have an extensive IT and OT environment - with more than 14,200 stores, global production sites and 595,000 employees. Thus, they provide an ideal environment for applying and scaling new solutions. Schwarz Digits solutions are initially tested, rolled out and optimized in their own extensive environment. Only when they function optimally for themselves and create real added value, they offer them on the market.

Press Contact

Schwarz Digits Phone: +49 7132 30-490490 Email: presse-digits@mail.schwarz

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000

companies, as well as prominent governments—trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™.

Learn more at sentinelone.com.

About Schwarz Digits

Schwarz Digits is the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group. It offers compelling digital products and services that comply with Germany's high data protection standards, thereby guaranteeing the greatest possible digital sovereignty. With this commitment, Schwarz Digits provides and develops the IT infrastructure and solutions for the extensive ecosystem of the Schwarz Group companies, ensuring they are fit for the future. Schwarz Digits creates optimal conditions for the development of pioneering innovations for consumers, enterprises, and public sector organizations. Schwarz Digits comprises 8,000 employees across the brands Schwarz IT, Schwarz Digital, STACKIT, XM Cyber, omniac, Lidl e-commerce, Kaufland e-commerce, Schwarz Media, and mmmake. Learn more about Schwarz Digits at: www.schwarz-digits.de.