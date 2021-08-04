Hydrogen Research Map Austria: 18 Institutes and 1 Site - top in Europe

As one of the basic building blocks on the path to climate neutrality, research into green hydrogen technologies is taking off. In Austria, 18 academic and non-academic research institutions are working in this field and have been listed in the H2 Research Map with details of expertise, laboratory facilities and contacts. Styria accounts for 60% of researchers and the Graz University of Technology Campus is among the European leaders in the field.

The EU Green Deal is expected to stimulate highly dynamic and concentrated activity, focused on industrial, grid-friendly and mobile applications for hydrogen, on the path to climate neutrality. The H2 Research Map, that has been collated by the Green Tech Cluster, from information provided by academic and non-academic research institutions in Austria, gives the key focus of research, the size of the laboratory facilities and equipment, and the contact persons for collaboration with commercial enterprises.

Across Austria, a total of 18 institutions, employing 310 (full-time equivalent) hydrogen researchers have been recorded. Styria, in the “Green Tech Valley”, leads with more than 60% of Austria's hydrogen researchers. The Graz University of Technology Campus, housing HyCentA, LEC and BEST with 160 research workers, is not only by far the largest centre for hydrogen research in Austria, it also ranks as one of the top in Europe alongside the likes of Forschungszentrum Jülich. To stay on top of the strong international dynamics, a new gas analysis laboratory was opened.

