IFCO launches new MyIFCOTM Delivery Tracking System for real-time transportation

IFCO launches new MyIFCO Delivery Tracking System for real-time transportation tracking together with enhanced MyIFCO order design

New feature updates delivery date based on real-time data on traffic conditions and enables more planning reliability for IFCO customers

Munich, September 8, 2020 / News Aktuell: IFCO SYSTEMS, the world’s leading supplier of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food, today announces the launch of its MyIFCO Delivery Tracking System (DTS) in Europe. MyIFCO DTS is one of the newest functionalities for growers using MyIFCO to order RPCs for their fresh produce, expanding IFCO’s digital services with an innovative tool for real-time delivery tracking. With the new feature, IFCO is the first company to offer real-time delivery tracking for the transport of empty, cleaned and disinfected RPCs coming right from the wash centers.

Thanks to MyIFCO DTS, IFCO's customers will be able to track the delivery progress in addition to the planned delivery date. The delivery tracking system relies on real-time information on traffic jams or accidents in order to calculate the actual delivery date and notify clients accordingly. To be able to offer this service, IFCO relies on GPS data of the delivery vehicles that are permanently fed into the system so growers can view the currently planned delivery time on the MyIFCO platform (on the web and soon on the app version) at any time. This makes the RPC delivery more predictable and allows customers to align their business operations accordingly.

Please find the full announcement as well as images here.

Press contacts

Daniela Carbone

VP - Global Marketing

Tel.: +49 (0)89 74491-323

Daniela.Carbone@ifco.com

www.ifco.com