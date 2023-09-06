IFS appoints André Robberts as President for Southern & Western Europe & LATAM

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Enterprise software industry heavyweight joins as company doubles down on growth trajectory.

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software provider, announces the appointment of André Robberts as the new regional President for Southern and Western Europe and LATAM. Robberts will be taking over from current president Marc Genevois, who will move to a new role as Global President of Strategic Initiatives. These appointments underpin the company's goal to cement its lead in ERP, EAM, FSM, and ESM in its key markets and be a partner of choice for large global companies in its core industries.

The appointment of Robberts, who is moving from Oracle and his post of COO EMEA North to IFS, is evidence that the company's consistent performance, industry accolades and increasing visibility is attracting highly experienced and seasoned senior talent to build on the exceptional results of the first half of 2023.

As President of Southern and Western Europe and LATAM, André Robberts will build on IFS's success in the region through 2023 and lead the teams to deliver IFS's ambitious goals for 2024 and beyond, through its direct and indirect sales channels.

IFS Chief Revenue Officer, Simon Niesler, commented: "Southern and Western Europe and LATAM are some of our largest and most established markets, and we are committed to ensuring the success of our customers and employees. This means hiring leaders with a strong enterprise software pedigree which is why I am excited to welcome André to our team. His wealth of experience will be critical to continue building on our strong market position." Niesler continued: "At IFS, our customer focus is deeply connected to our core values, which permeate throughout the company. By embodying this in each customer interaction, we attract those who are equally committed to ensuring our customers' success and creating long-lasting Moments of Service, André is very much aligned to this vision."

Commenting on his new appointment André Robberts said: "I'm incredibly excited to join IFS at such an important time and bring my experience and passion to the teams so that I can positively impact our market position. My philosophy is simple I believe that every customer and every interaction matter and that delivering business value is paramount in every engagement. While many companies are focused on the customer – IFS's values and customer strategy are unique and a clear differentiator from competitors. I am truly delighted to be on board."

