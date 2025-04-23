(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Madrid, 23 de abril de 2025.- The Petromillionaires and founders of Black Star Group are driving cutting-edge infrastructure for a more efficient and sustainable energy supply.

Ignacio Purcell Mena and Juan Pablo Sánchez Gasque, CEOs and founders of Black Star Group, have emerged as undisputed leaders in the transformation of the global energy sector.

Through a strategy based on technological innovation and sustainability, both executives are modernizing energy infrastructure in Europe, Latin America, and Asia to ensure operational efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

With growing energy demand, resilient and technologically advanced solutions have become essential.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), investment in energy infrastructure will reach $2.5 trillion over the next decade. In this context, Black Star Group has redoubled its commitment to innovation, modernizing storage terminals, refineries, and distribution systems for both fossil fuels and renewable energy.

State-of-the-art energy infrastructure

Recent projects led by Black Star Group include the construction and upgrade of oil and gas storage terminals, as well as the implementation of more sustainable energy transportation systems.

These initiatives not only increase operational capacity but also reduce the carbon footprint throughout the supply chain.

"Our mission is to ensure that the energy infrastructure of the future is more efficient, sustainable, and adaptable to the changing needs of the global market," says Ignacio Purcell Mena.

Technology and Innovation as a Driver of Change

Black Star Group 's growth is the implementation of advanced technologies in energy management and distribution. The digitalization of operational processes has optimized costs and improved decision-making, while artificial intelligence and real-time data analytics have enabled a more effective response to market challenges.

Juan Pablo Sánchez Gasque adds: "The transformation of the energy sector is not optional; it's an urgent necessity. At Black Star Group, we are committed to continuous innovation as a key tool for a responsible energy transition."

Commitment to a Sustainable Future

The leadership of Ignacio Purcell Mena and Juan Pablo Sánchez Gasque is also evident in their commitment to sustainability. Black Star Group has integrated green practices into its infrastructure projects, aiming to minimize environmental impact and promote the responsible use of natural resources.

Thanks to these actions, the company continues to consolidate its position as a leader in energy innovation, reaffirming its leadership in a sector undergoing rapid transformation.

